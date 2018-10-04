Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to near 49-year low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 03:07pm CEST
People attend the Executive Branch Job Fair hosted by the Conservative Partnership Institute at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to a near 49-year low last week, pointing to sustained labor market strength, which should continue to underpin economic growth.

The labor market, which is viewed as being near or at full employment, is steadily boosting wage growth, which could help to support consumer spending as the stimulus from the Trump administration's $1.5 trillion tax cut package fades.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 207,000 for the week ended Sept. 29, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Data for the prior week was revised to show 1,000 more applications received than previously reported. Claims fell to 202,000 during the week ended Sept. 15, which was the lowest level since November 1969.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims slipping to 213,000 in the latest week. The Labor Department said claims for South and North Carolina were affected by Hurricane Florence, which lashed the region in mid-September.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, rose 500 to 207,000 last week.

U.S. financial markets were little moved by the report.

The claims data has no bearing on September's employment report, which is scheduled for release on Friday. According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 185,000 in September after surging 201,000 in August. The unemployment rate is forecast falling one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.8 percent, an 18-year low first hit in May.

Payrolls growth could, however, surprise on the upside as data on Wednesday showed an increase in hiring by private companies in September and a jump in private sector jobs.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week for the third time this year and removed the reference to monetary policy remaining "accommodative."

Thursday's claims report also showed the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid fell 13,000 to 1.65 million for the week ended Sept. 22. The four-week moving average of the so-called continuing claims decreased 15,250 to 1.66 million, the lowest level since October 1973.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Lucia Mutikani

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08pESRB EUROPEAN SYSTEMIC RISK BOARD : The General Board of the European Systemic Risk Board held its 31st regular meeting on 27 September 2018
PU
03:07pU.S. weekly jobless claims drop to near 49-year low
RE
03:04pWall Street set to open lower as Treasury yields jump
RE
03:03pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Chinese Tourism to Cambodia Surges as Investments Pour in
PU
03:03pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Tech changing face of Vietnamese tourism
PU
03:00p'Complete insanity' of Italy debt plans may lead to huge restructuring - euro officials
RE
02:58pFactbox - The main rating agencies' stance on Italy
RE
02:58pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar Continues Its Momentum – offering Visa Free for more Countries
PU
02:53pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Settles a Case with Jerry & Carla Hixon dba Dairyman's & Cattleman's Beef Auction Resulting in a $1000 Penalty
PU
02:53pSTATS STATISTICS SOUTH AFRICA : Census of Commercial Agriculture 2017 Briefing on State-of-Readiness
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
4Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Nordea says it is not under money-laundering investigation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.