Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. weighs blocking GE engine sales for China's new airplane - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 03:48pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A General Electric (GE) sign is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai

The U.S. government is considering whether to stop General Electric Co from continuing to supply engines for a new Chinese passenger jet, according to people familiar with the matter, casting uncertainty over China's efforts to enter the civil aviation market.

For years, the United States has supported American companies' business with China's budding civil aviation industry.

The U.S. government has provided licenses that allow those companies to sell engines, flight control systems and other components for China's first large commercial aircraft, the COMAC C919. The narrow-body jet has already engaged in test flights and is expected to go into service next year. COMAC is an acronym for Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd.

But the Trump administration is weighing whether to deny GE's latest licence request to provide the CFM LEAP-1C engine for the C919, people familiar with the matter said, though GE has received licenses for the LEAP engines since 2014 and was last granted one in March 2019.

The CFM LEAP engine is a joint venture between GE and France's Safran Aircraft Engines. The proposal to halt the deliveries of the engines was also reported on Saturday by the Wall Street Journal.

The possible new restrictions on sales of aircraft parts would be the latest move in a deepening battle between the United States and China over technological dominance. The issue is expected to come up at an interagency meeting about how strictly to limit exports of U.S. technology to China on Thursday and another meeting with members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet scheduled for Feb. 28, sources said.

The meeting about technology issues also is set to include a discussion of whether to impose further restrictions on suppliers to Huawei Technologies, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, which is on a U.S. trade blacklist.

A GE representative declined to comment.

However, an industry official said they would like to weigh in on any potential policy shifts.

"If there are any changes, we would hope they would engage with us, as they?ve done before," said Remy Nathan, vice president for international affairs at the Aerospace Industries Association, a trade group.

By Karen Freifeld and Alexandra Alper
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.85% 12.83 Delayed Quote.14.96%
SAFRAN -0.14% 145 Real-time Quote.5.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:48pU.S. weighs blocking GE engine sales for China's new airplane - sources
RE
12:42pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Meets Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
PU
12:37pCarmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures
RE
10:17aWANG YI : It Is Hoped That the United States (US) Will Create Necessary Conditions for the Implementation of the Phase-one Economic and Trade Agreement
PU
08:47aIUF INTERNATIONAL UNION OF FOOD AGRICULTURAL H : Free trade food safety fantasies and the Tory agenda for the UK
PU
08:32aVodafone assesses payment to India in dispute over dues
RE
07:57aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC O : China aims to achieve 50% husbandry mechanization rate by 2025
PU
07:47aTATA STEEL : adjudged ‘Firm of the Year - Metals & Mining' at the 6th CNBC-TV18 India Risk Management Awards
PU
07:32aFuture of India's energy sector will be driven by new technology and business models, says Shri Dharmendra Pradhan;
PU
07:27aBig oil traders start investing in renewables
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : statement on USTR decision - 15 Feb 2020
2Big oil traders start investing in renewables
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Rebuffed by UK, U.S. pitches 'big tent' for Huawei rivals in Europe
4ALPHABET INC. : Google Cuts Jobs at Cloud-Computing Group -- Update
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : CREDIT MARKETS : Kraft Debt Sinks After Fitch, S&P Downgrade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group