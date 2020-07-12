U.S. weighs limited options to deal with China over Hong Kong -WSJ

July 12 (Reuters) - The United States is weighing restricted
options to deal with China over its recent moves in Hong Kong,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, as tensions between
Washington and Beijing heat up.
Steps against Hong Kong's financial system risk hurting
U.S., Western and Hong Kong companies and consumers, according
to the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-weighs-limited-options-to-punish-china-over-hong-kong-11594576800?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=10,
citing U.S. officials and analysts.
Measures like more targeted sanctions against Chinese
officials and trade moves against products made in Hong Kong
would have little impact on Beijing's integration of the city
into the mainland's political and security system, the Journal
added.
On Thursday, Trump administration officials discussed Hong
Kong plans in a White House meeting, people familiar with the
gathering told the Journal. Officials will regroup early this
week and may announce sanctions or other measures, one person
added.
Washington last week imposed sanctions on the autonomous
region of Xinjiang's Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, a
member of China's powerful Politburo, and three other officials.
Beijing described the sanctions as "deeply detrimental" to
mutual relations between the countries and warned that China
would impose reciprocal measures on U.S. officials and
organizations.
As bilateral tensions escalate over matters ranging from the
coronavirus, trade, the new Hong Kong security law and
allegations of human rights violations against Uighurs in the
Xinjiang region, the U.S. government alerted American citizens
on Saturday to "exercise increased caution" in China.
Earlier, a Bloomberg report said Trump's top advisers
weighed proposals to undermine the Hong Kong currency's peg to
the U.S. dollar, although the idea did not appear to have gained
traction.
Chinese state lenders were revamping contingency plans over
the threat of U.S. sanctions, according to a Reuters report last
week.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)