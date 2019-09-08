Log in
U.S. will sanction whoever purchases Iran's oil, no waivers will be restored - official

09/08/2019 | 09:41am EDT
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States will continue to impose sanctions on whoever purchases Iran's oil or conducts business with Iran's Revolutionary Guards and no oil waivers will be re-issued, a U.S. official told Reuters on Sunday.

"We will continue to put pressure on Iran and as President (Trump) said there will be no waivers of any kind for Iran's oil," said Sigal Mandelker, U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; editing by David Evans)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.35% 61.66 Delayed Quote.11.62%
WTI 0.60% 56.6 Delayed Quote.23.37%
