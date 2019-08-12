Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit - Trump adviser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States would enthusiastically support a no-deal Brexit if that is what the British government decided to do, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton told reporters on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the European Union to renegotiate the terms of Britain exit ahead of an Oct. 31 exit date, but the EU says it will not alter the part of the deal Johnson says must be changed.

The impasse leaves Britain facing an exit without any formal transition period or legal agreement covering issues such as trade, data and border policy.

"If that is the decision of the British government we would support it enthusiastically," he said.

Bolton also said Britain and the United States could agree trade deals on a sector-by-sector basis, leaving more difficult areas in the trading relationship until later.

He said the ultimate aim was a comprehensive trade deal, but highlighted that financial services could be one of the more difficult industries to reach an agreement on.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.41% 0.92867 Delayed Quote.3.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07pDollar flat, sterling, euro tick up with market in August lull
RE
03:04pDollar flat, sterling, euro tick up with market in August lull
RE
03:02pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
03:00pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
03:00pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
02:56pMORGAN STANLEY : analysts say Fed to cut U.S. rates in September
RE
02:56pU.S. Budget Gap Widens 27% in First 10 Months of Fiscal Year -- Update
DJ
02:49pDesjardins spends C$70 million related to data breach
RE
02:48pTRUMP ADVISER BOLTON : U.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit
RE
02:48pU.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit - Trump adviser
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
5LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : Australian rare earths miner Northern Minerals courting Chinese investor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group