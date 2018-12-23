Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 12:16pm CET
FILE PHOTO: UAE's Oil Minister OPEC President Al Mazrouei addresses a news conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna

KUWAIT (Reuters) - October's production levels will be the reference point for oil output cuts for most OPEC and non-OPEC producers that agreed on cuts earlier this month, the UAE's energy minister said on Sunday.

September levels will be the reference point for a few of the producers, said Suhail al-Mazrouei at a news conference at the meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Companies in Kuwait.

Libya, Iran and Venezuela are exempt from the production cuts, he said, adding that he expected their production to fall rather than rise.

Mazrouei said the OPEC and non-OPEC producers aim to return the oil market balance to return to summer 2018 levels in the first quarter of 2019.

Shale oil producers were the first to suffer from the fall in oil prices he said, as shale oil production slowed.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49pUAE - oil producers will have extraordinary meeting if output cuts 'not enough'
RE
12:46pIraq oil minister willing to extend agreement on oil production cuts in April
RE
12:28pChina says it held second vice ministerial call with U.S. on trade
RE
12:27pChina says it held second vice ministerial call with U.S. on trade
RE
12:24pChina considers unified foreign investment law - Xinhua
RE
12:16pUAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts
RE
11:49aItaly's 2019 budget wins Senate approval amid outcry
RE
09:09aIraq Oil Minister sees improvement in oil prices early next year
RE
08:40aQATARGAS OPERATING : reiterates commitment to premier national development at annual CEO Forum
PU
08:35aETIHAD AIRWAYS : to introduce Boeing 787 Dreamliner on daily Hong Kong service
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Venezuela Intercepts Oil Survey Ship, Fueling Border Row With Guyana
2UAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts
3JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Massimiliano Allegri demanding even more from table-topp..
4Iraq Oil Minister sees improvement in oil prices early next year
5UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Stores Finishing the Holidays on a High Note

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.