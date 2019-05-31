UAE-Jordan Strategic Partnership in Government Modernization Launches One Million Jordanian Coders Initiative

The Jordanian capital Amman witnessed the launch of the One Million
Jordanian Coders initiative under the patronage and in the presence of
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II as part of a
strategic partnership in government modernization between the UAE and
Jordan.
Launching of the One Million Jordanian Coders initiative under the patronage and in the presence of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future in UAE (Photo: AETOSWire)
A high-level UAE delegation led by HE Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi,
Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, attended the launch.
One Million Jordanian Coders seeks to train young Jordanians in coding
to enable them to keep pace with the rapid developments in computer
science and increase their competitiveness in the job market. The
initiative aims to equip them with the necessary tools to serve the
future needs of the country, spearhead the development of its digital
economy and bridge the existing digital gap in the Arab world to make
Jordan one of the most advanced countries in coding.
The initiative is inspired by the One Million Arab Coders initiative,
launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice
President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that aspires
to contribute to restoring the Arab civilization to its former
greatness, elevate the status of the region and enhance its
competitiveness on the global stage. It also seeks to stimulate
innovation in young people, invest in their capabilities and empower
them to take on an active role in building a knowledge-based economy.
Managed by the Crown Prince Foundation, the One Million Jordanian Coders
initiative, hosted in partnership with Microsoft, Udacity, Facebook and
Bayt.com, includes the launch of an online platform that offers free
training courses for young people in Jordan interested in developing
their digital skills across different domains.
Creating a virtual home for a community of coding students, educators
and experts, the platform features online coding courses that provide
successful participants with accredited certificates, as well as
e-forums for those interested in coding, and listings of available
coding jobs for certified graduates. Students who excel in the courses
can also receive scholarships for internationally recognized training
programs.
At a later stage, the initiative will provide an opportunity for
exceptional graduates to become world-class software developers through
free advanced six-month training courses. Graduates will receive a
globally accredited coding certificate.
