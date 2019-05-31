Log in
UAE-Jordan Strategic Partnership in Government Modernization Launches One Million Jordanian Coders Initiative

05/31/2019 | 10:57am EDT

The Jordanian capital Amman witnessed the launch of the One Million Jordanian Coders initiative under the patronage and in the presence of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II as part of a strategic partnership in government modernization between the UAE and Jordan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005416/en/

Launching of the One Million Jordanian Coders initiative under the patronage and in the presence of ...

Launching of the One Million Jordanian Coders initiative under the patronage and in the presence of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future in UAE (Photo: AETOSWire)

A high-level UAE delegation led by HE Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, attended the launch.

One Million Jordanian Coders seeks to train young Jordanians in coding to enable them to keep pace with the rapid developments in computer science and increase their competitiveness in the job market. The initiative aims to equip them with the necessary tools to serve the future needs of the country, spearhead the development of its digital economy and bridge the existing digital gap in the Arab world to make Jordan one of the most advanced countries in coding.

The initiative is inspired by the One Million Arab Coders initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that aspires to contribute to restoring the Arab civilization to its former greatness, elevate the status of the region and enhance its competitiveness on the global stage. It also seeks to stimulate innovation in young people, invest in their capabilities and empower them to take on an active role in building a knowledge-based economy.

Managed by the Crown Prince Foundation, the One Million Jordanian Coders initiative, hosted in partnership with Microsoft, Udacity, Facebook and Bayt.com, includes the launch of an online platform that offers free training courses for young people in Jordan interested in developing their digital skills across different domains.

Creating a virtual home for a community of coding students, educators and experts, the platform features online coding courses that provide successful participants with accredited certificates, as well as e-forums for those interested in coding, and listings of available coding jobs for certified graduates. Students who excel in the courses can also receive scholarships for internationally recognized training programs.

At a later stage, the initiative will provide an opportunity for exceptional graduates to become world-class software developers through free advanced six-month training courses. Graduates will receive a globally accredited coding certificate.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2019
