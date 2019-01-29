Log in
UAE accuses Qatar of banning its products, files WTO complaint

01/29/2019 | 05:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo is pictured outside the WTO headquarters in Geneva

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has filed a complaint against Qatar at the World Trade Organization saying Doha has imposed a ban on Emirati products, UAE state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic, trade and transport boycott of Qatar since June 2017 over allegations Doha supports terrorism, a charge Qatar denies.

Qatar filed in July 2017 a wide-ranging legal complaint at the WTO to challenge the trade boycott by the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. The case is still ongoing.

"The UAE's action comes after the Qatari ministry of economy banned the sale of consumer goods manufactured in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt," WAM reported.

The report did not state when the complaint was filed.

Qatari officials were not immediately available for comment on the complaint.

The UAE said Qatar had also removed the names of Emirati companies from the list of approved vendors for infrastructure projects and has maintained an "undeclared ban" on products coming from the Emirates.

Qatar banned products originating from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, in May 2018.

(Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Catherine Evans)

