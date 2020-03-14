UAE announces 100 billion dirham economic plan to contain coronavirus
03/14/2020 | 12:04pm EDT
The central bank of the United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday a 100 billion dirham (22.01 billion pounds) economic plan aimed at containing impact of coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 85 people so far in the Gulf Arab state.
The central bank said in a statement it had also issued new regulations and directives to support companies and retail customers affected by the outbreak.
