UAE minister says international community should stand by Saudi Arabia after attacks

09/17/2019

DUBAI (Reuters) - The attack on Saudi Arabia is a dangerous escalation and the international community should stand by the Gulf country and ensure regional stability, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia said the attacks were carried out with Iranian weapons, adding that it was capable of responding forcefully and urging U.N. experts to help investigate the raid.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Stocks treated in this article : Euro / Dirham (EUR/AED), US Dollar / Dirham (USD/AED)
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.14% 4.0437 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.03% 3.6731 Delayed Quote.0.00%
