Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UAE - oil producers to have extra meeting if output cuts 'not enough'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 02:33pm CET
FILE PHOTO: UAE's Oil Minister OPEC President Al Mazrouei addresses a news conference after an OPEC meeting in Vienna

KUWAIT (Reuters) - If an agreed cut in oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day is not enough to balance the market, OPEC and allied producers will hold an extraordinary meeting and do what is necessary, the United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Sunday.

Extending the output agreement signed in early December will not be a problem and producers will do as the market demands, Suhail al-Mazrouei told a news conference at a gathering of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in Kuwait.

"What if the 1.2 million barrels of cuts are not enough? I am telling you that if it is not, we will meet and see what is enough and we will do it," Mazrouei said.

"The plan (to cut oil production) is well studied but if it does not work, we always have the power in OPEC to call for an extraordinary meeting," he added.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its Russia-led allies agreed this month to slash oil production by more than the market had expected.

Still, oil prices fell on Friday to their lowest since the third quarter of 2017 as global oversupply kept buyers away from the market ahead of holidays over the next two weeks.

The Emirati minister said a joint OPEC/non-OPEC monitoring committee would meet in Baku at the end of February or the beginning of March, as producers aim to return the oil market to the balance reached in the summer of 2018.

Mazrouei was speaking at a news conference with Saudi Arabia's OPEC governor, Adeeb Al-Aama, and Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban.

Aama said oil market oversupply had fallen to 37 million barrels of crude in November from 340 million barrels in January 2017, when OPEC and its allies began cutting production in an attempt to lift the price of crude.

Ghadhban said he agreed with the Saudi energy minister's expectation that the decision would be renewed, adding that Iraq would be willing to extend the production agreement in April. OPEC holds its next full meeting that month in Vienna.

"We would be watching the prices and how they react over time," Ghadhban said.

(Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Dale Hudson and Hugh Lawson)

By Ahmed Hagagy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:33pUAE - oil producers to have extra meeting if output cuts 'not enough'
RE
12:46pIraq oil minister willing to extend agreement on oil production cuts in April
RE
12:28pChina says it held second vice ministerial call with U.S. on trade
RE
12:27pChina says it held second vice ministerial call with U.S. on trade
RE
12:24pChina considers unified foreign investment law - Xinhua
RE
12:16pUAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts
RE
11:49aItaly's 2019 budget wins Senate approval amid outcry
RE
09:09aIraq Oil Minister sees improvement in oil prices early next year
RE
08:40aQATARGAS OPERATING : reiterates commitment to premier national development at annual CEO Forum
PU
08:35aETIHAD AIRWAYS : to introduce Boeing 787 Dreamliner on daily Hong Kong service
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Venezuela Intercepts Oil Survey Ship, Fueling Border Row With Guyana
2UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Stores Finishing the Holidays on a High Note
3UAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts
4UAE - oil producers to have extra meeting if output cuts 'not enough'
5JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Massimiliano Allegri demanding even more from table-topp..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.