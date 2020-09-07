UAE planning first official visit to Israel on Sept. 22 - source

JERUSALEM, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates is
planning to make its first official visit to Israel on Sept. 22
to build up the countries' agreement to normalise relations, a
source familiar with the provisional itinerary said on Monday.
Israeli officials declined to comment and UAE officials did
not respond to calls seeking comment.
The two countries announced on Aug. 13 they would normalise
diplomatic relations in a U.S.-brokered deal that was hailed as
a breakthrough by Washington and Israel but spurned by the
Palestinians.
The UAE delegation's trip to Israel, which has yet to be
finalised, would come in reciprocation of a groundbreaking trip
to Abu Dhabi last week by senior Israeli and U.S. envoys, the
source told Reuters.
The source said the UAE was expected to finalise the trip
after a date is announced for a ceremony, likely in Washington,
where the countries' leaders will sign their normalisation
accord. That ceremony is likely to take place in mid-September,
the source added.
The source declined to be identified by name or nationality
due to the sensitivity of the evolving contacts.
The trip would be the first publicly acknowledged visit to
Israel by an official delegation from the UAE.
Israel exchanged embassies with neighbours Egypt and Jordan
under peace deals decades ago. But until the UAE accord, all
other Arab states had demanded Israel first cede more land to
the Palestinians.
An Israeli minister said on Monday annual trade between
Israel and the UAE is expected to reach $4 billion.
(Additional reporting by Rami Ayyub in Jerusalem and Aziz El
Yaakoubi in Dubai; Editing by Maayan Lubell and Andrew Heavens)