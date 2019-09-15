Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UAE regulator not optimistic on Boeing 737 MAX return this year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 05:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

DUBAI (Reuters) - The head of the United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority said on Sunday he was not optimistic that the Boeing 737 MAX would return to operations this year and that the first quarter of 2020 was more likely.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March while Boeing updates flight control software at the centre of two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people within a span of five months.

Boeing Co is targeting regulator approval for the fixes in October, though the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has said it does not have a firm time for the aircraft to be flying again.

The GCAA will conduct its own assessment to allow the MAX to return to UAE airspace, rather than follow the FAA, Director General Said Mohammed al-Suwaidi told reporters in Dubai.

He said the GCAA would look at the FAA decision and that the UAE regulator had so far not seen details of Boeing's fixes.

The FAA has traditionally taken the lead on certifying Boeing jets, though other regulators have indicated they would conduct their own analysis.

UAE airline Flydubai is one of the largest MAX customers, having ordered 250 of the fast-selling narrow-body jets.

It has not said when it expects the aircraft to be operational again. American Airlines has cancelled flights through Dec. 3, United Airlines until Dec. 19 and Southwest Airlines Co into early January. [nL2N25Q1DF]

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Alexander Cornwell

Stocks treated in this article : American Airlines Group, United Airlines Holdings Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 0.03% 29.95 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC 2.20% 91.35 Delayed Quote.9.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11aSaudi, Gulf stocks fall after attack on Aramco oil plants
RE
05:07aUAE regulator not optimistic on Boeing 737 MAX return this year
RE
03:45aWest African leaders pledge $1 bln to fight Islamist threat
RE
01:10aFACEBOOK : Global regulators to question Facebook's Libra amid EU concerns - paper
RE
12:22aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Thailand worries mass tourism is bringing security troubles
PU
12:02aMINISTRY OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF REPUBLIC O : A2 Sheet - Registration Officer
PU
09/14Japan to eliminate tariffs on U.S. wine in trade deal - Nikkei
RE
09/14Global spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage
RE
09/14U.S. readies emergency oil reserves in wake of Saudi attacks
RE
09/14OECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Economic Survey of Iceland launches Monday 16 September 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage
2Attacks on Saudi facilities threaten spare oil capacity, price hikes
3Saudi, Gulf stocks fall after attack on Aramco oil plants
4MACROGENICS INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MacroGenics, Inc...
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Global regulators to question Facebook's Libra amid EU concerns - paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group