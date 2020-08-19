UAE's G42 Healthcare and Israel's NanoScent sign MOU for COVID-19 screening test

DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's G42 Healthcare has
signed a preliminary agreement with Israel's NanoScent to
develop, distribute, and manufacture a test that detects
COVID-19 from exhaled air, UAE state news agency WAM reported on
Wednesday.
The memorandum of understanding (MOU) is the latest in a
series of deals between Emirati and Israeli companies to tackle
the pandemic, something the two countries said was a priority in
a joint statement last Thursday when announcing a normalising of
diplomatic relations.
The test, called Scent Check, will provide results in 30 to
60 seconds, WAM said, adding G42 will undergo thousands of tests
for the device in coming weeks.
"The non-invasiveness and the rapidity of results give Scent
Check the potential to transform the diagnostics industry
globally," WAM said. The device captures exhaled air, and
analyses the "volatile organic compounds" present using machine
learning, the statement said.
On Saturday, the Emirati APEX National Investment company
signed a "strategic commercial agreement" with Israel's Tera
Group to cooperate on coronavirus-related research and
development, including a testing device.
Israel's Pluristem said on Monday it would partner
with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) to develop therapies
for diseases including COVID-19.
Prior to the normalisation deal, two state-owned Israeli
defense contractors in July announced partnerships with G42 to
develop technologies to help fight the coronavirus.
