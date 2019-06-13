Log in
UAE says attacks on oil tankers are a 'dangerous escalation'

06/13/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

CAIRO (Reuters) - Attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and on a Saudi airport are a 'major and dangerous escalation' that requires the international community to scramble to protect regional stability and security, the United Arab Emirates' Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

"Wisdom and collective responsibility are needed to prevent more escalation," Anwar Gargash said in a Twitter post.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.07% 4.1413 Delayed Quote.-1.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.34% 61.34 Delayed Quote.14.63%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.03% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 1.80% 52.13 Delayed Quote.16.32%
