UAV Payload and Subsystems Market 2019-2023 - Evolving Opportunities with BAE Systems Plc and Lockheed Martin Corp. | Technavio

The global UAV payload and subsystems market size will grow by USD 23 billion during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (cameras and sensors, radars and communication, weaponry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global UAV payload and subsystem market 2019-2023.

Vendor Landscape

The global UAV payload and subsystems market has 16 major vendors as market participants. The diversified and industry-specific vendors hold wider focus across markets when compared to the pure play and category-specific vendors.

AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and The Boeing Co. are among the vendors who have a dominant position in the global market. While FLIR Systems Inc., General Atomics, Hood Technology Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., UAV Factory Ltd., United Technologies Corp., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. hold a strong position in the global market.

BAE Systems Plc’s newest product offerings include:

Tactical SIGINT Payload: This is a next-generation SIGINT system that integrates a software-defined open architecture for LOS and BLOS network operations to provide the command center with a 360-degree aerial view of the operational area in real time.

Epiphany: It is an information security and risk management framework (RMF) for the US DoD.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is another leading vendor in the UAV payload and subsystems market sphere. In line with the global UAV payload and subsystems market, the company’s newest product offerings include:

OnPoint OnBoard Vision Processing Unit Vision Suite v3.0: This is a compact, highly capable vision processing unit (VPU) that captures video and still imagery from digital image sensors, such as the onboard 10 Megapixel ePTZ digital imager.

Multi-Domain Synchronized Effects Tool: MDSET is a mission planning system introduced by the company in September 2018 that connect systems and assets across domains.

Raytheon Co. is another leading vendor in the UAV payload and subsystems market. In line with the global UAV payload and subsystems market, the company’s newest product offerings include:

AN/ALR-69A (V) Radar Warning Receiver: This is an all-digital radar warning receiver, mounted on the MQ-9 Block 5 UAV, to enhance its traditional RWR performance and enable several new mission profiles.

Cyber Protection System: The company launched its new Cyber Protection System with Scalable Cyber Response Centers for the global defense, intelligence, and commercial customers.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Cameras and sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Radars and communication - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Weaponry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) for autonomous UAVs

Advent of swarm UAVs

Rapid adoption of sensor fusion technology

Emergence of laser-powered UCAVs

Increasing focus on developing alternative power sources for UAVs

Development of advanced anti-air weapons

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AeroVironment Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Co.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Co.

United Technologies Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-uav-payload-and-subsystems-market-industry-analysis

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005345/en/