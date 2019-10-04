Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UAW sees 'good progress' on key issues to try to resolve GM strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 06:20pm EDT
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union said on Friday it had made progress on some key issues as it works to try to reach a contract with General Motors Co to resolve a nearly three-week-old strike that has idled 48,000 workers.

The UAW said late Friday it had made "good progress" on health care and the status of temporary workers but still has unresolved issues like "wages, job security, skilled trades and pension."

Talks will continue over the weekend in an attempt to reach a deal.

The GM strike began Sept. 16 with workers seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the leading U.S. automaker’s profit and protection of healthcare benefits.

Analysts estimate the strike has cost GM over $1 billion, while LMC Automotive estimated on Thursday GM has lost production of 118,000 vehicles through Oct. 2.

Earlier this week, the strike forced GM to halt production at its pickup and transmission plants in Silao, Mexico, resulting in temporary layoffs of 6,000 workers.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:39pSacklers reaped up to $13 billion from OxyContin maker, U.S. states say
RE
06:37pOHIO MANUFACTURERS' ASSOCIATION : Shale Natural Gas Production Expected to Keep Growing
PU
06:31pU.S. agency reviews claims 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
RE
06:30pPG&E says it has $34.45 billion in debt financing for reorganization
RE
06:28pU.S. agency reviews claims 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
RE
06:20pUAW sees 'good progress' on key issues to try to resolve GM strike
RE
06:18pOil-rich Venezuela and Russia come to aid of ally Cuba, but its energy woes persist
RE
06:17pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : NEFB Suggests Cattle Market Reforms to USDA
PU
06:17pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : Trump Administration Acts on Ethanol, Biofuels
PU
05:54pTesla automated parking problems seen liability of app 'driver' for now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROAN RESOURCES, INC. : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Roan Resources, Inc.
2RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : WEISSLAW LLP: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
3GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain
4AMARC RESOURCES LTD. : AMARC RESOURCES : Announces Grant of Stock Option to Director and Officer of the Compan..
5ENGIE : ENGIE : Anheuser-Busch to Deploy 21 BYD Electric Trucks as Part of State-Wide Commitment to Sustainabl..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group