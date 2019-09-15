Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UAW to strike against GM starting Sunday evening

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 11:07am EDT

DETROIT (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) said that its members will go on strike against General Motors Co as of Sunday evening, after a lack of progress in contract talks on key issues from wages to health care benefits, temporary employees, job security and profit sharing.

"We do not take this lightly," Terry Dittes, the UAW vice president in charge of the union's relationship with GM, said at a press conference in downtown Detroit. "This is our last resort."

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.54% 38.86 Delayed Quote.16.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18aAfter GM talks hit impasse, UAW workers to strike as of Sunday night
RE
11:07aUAW to strike against GM starting Sunday evening
RE
10:15aStrong U.S. Dollar Prompts Speculation of Trump Intervention
DJ
09:10aFed trades 'remarkably positive' for 'no precedents' after volatile year
RE
09:09aANALYST VIEW : Saudi attacks raise specter of oil at $100/barrel
RE
08:22aEgypt's economy to grow by 8% annually by 2022-PM
RE
07:28aEgypt expects several share offerings by end of year - official
RE
06:15aCompanies Slow to Move Away From Libor
DJ
05:22aQATARGAS OPERATING : Qatar Petroleum issues EPC tender for liquid products storage and loading facilities of the North Field Expansion Project
PU
05:07aUAE regulator not optimistic on Boeing 737 MAX return this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage
2YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS CMPNY : Saudi, Gulf stocks fall after attacks on Aramco oil plants
3Attacks on Saudi facilities threaten spare oil capacity, price hikes
4MACROGENICS INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MacroGenics, Inc...
5ANALYST VIEW: Saudi attacks raise specter of oil at $100/barrel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group