Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UAW union president takes leave of absence under cloud of U.S. federal probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/02/2019 | 11:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: United Auto Workers President Gary Jones in a file photo taken in July 2019.

DETROIT (Reuters) - The president of the United Auto Workers union, who has been linked https://www.reuters.com/article/us-autos-corruption-labor/federal-corruption-probe-hits-home-for-uaw-boss-contract-talks-under-storm-cloud-idUSKCN1VI229 to an ongoing corruption probe by U.S. federal officials, has taken a leave of absence, the union said on Saturday in a statement.

Gary Jones' leave of absence, which follows a vote by the executive board, will be effective beginning Sunday, the UAW said. He will be replaced on an acting basis by Rory Gamble, who recently led the team https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-autos-labor/ford-reaches-tentative-labor-deal-with-united-auto-workers-union-idUSKBN1XA044 that negotiated a new labour deal with Ford Motor Co, the union said.

"The UAW is fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future. I do not want anything to distract from the mission. I want to do what’s best for the members of this great union," Jones said in the statement, which did not give a reason for his decision.

UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg declined to comment on the matter. An attorney for Jones, who has not been charged with any wrongdoing, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The FBI has been conducting a wide-ranging investigation into illegal payoffs to UAW officials by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and the union had hoped to put the federal probe behind it by electing Jones, a former regional director for the union, as president in 2018.

Jones will be paid while on leave, according to a person familiar with the process who asked not to be identified.

He had been chosen as president as he seemed removed from the scandal, sources have said, but in late August, the FBI conducted searches https://www.reuters.com/article/us-autos-corruption-labor/federal-corruption-probe-hits-home-for-uaw-boss-contract-talks-under-storm-cloud-idUSKCN1VI229 at Jones’ suburban Detroit home and other locations.

A source previously said Jones was "UAW Official A" identified in criminal complaints filed against other UAW leaders. The complaints said that officials took part in alleged schemes to embezzle funds from the union.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit has declined to identify the unnamed union leaders in the criminal complaints it has filed.

The widening probe raises questions about whether the U.S. government might seek to take over the UAW.

In 1988, the U.S. Justice Department sued to force out senior leaders at the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union and appoint a trustee because of the union's connection to organised crime. The government oversaw the union from March 1989 until 2015, when it agreed to a five-year transition period that will end in February 2020.

On Friday, the UAW's senior leaders at Ford's U.S. plants recommended approval of a tentative four-year labour agreement with the U.S. automaker, sending the deal to the 52,000 UAW members at Ford for final approval. The union previously ratified a similar deal with General Motors Co and will soon move to negotiate with Fiat Chrysler.

Gamble said in the UAW statement that the contract talks would not be impacted by Jones' absence.

“Together throughout the last few months, we’ve achieved substantial victories for UAW members and we know that we have more work to do," he said. "We want better health care coverage, better salaries and respect for our work. That will not change," he said.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Ben Klayman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.59% 14.01 End-of-day quote.9.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pTractus Crossing Support Catheter with its Jigsaw TechnologyTM Receives 510(k) Clearance
BU
11:53aMTR : Condemns Rioters for Hurling Petrol Bombs into Operating Station
PU
11:30aROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Sundial Growers Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – SNDL
GL
11:16aUAW union president takes leave of absence under cloud of U.S. federal probe
RE
11:15aUAW union president takes leave of absence under cloud of U.S. federal probe
RE
11:07aCORRECTION : California Wildfires story
AQ
11:01aBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues Its Investigation of Securities Claims Against Baxter International Inc. – BAX
BU
10:29aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash
RE
10:03aMACY'S : NCT 127, Lea Michele, Billy Porter to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
AQ
09:31aVERACYTE : Announces New Data That Advance Understanding of Genomic Alterations Targeted by Precision Medicine Therapies for Thyroid Cancer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Mergers Offer Auto Industry an Old Lifeline -- WSJ
2Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash
3Saudi Crown Prince approves announcement of Aramco IPO on Sunday - sources
4Aramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit $2 trillion IPO target - sources
5U.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group