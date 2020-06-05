Log in
UBI extends insurance partnerships with Cattolica and Aviva

06/05/2020 | 12:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo sits on the window of the Aviva head office in the city of London

Italy's UBI Banca said on Friday it has extended its insurance partnerships with Cattolica and Aviva to the end of June of the next year.

The bancassurance agreements, which allow the two insurance companies to sell their products to the bank's clients base, were due to expire in December.

Intesa Sanpaolo unveiled on Feb. 17 an all-paper exchange offer for UBI to create the euro zone's seventh-largest banking group, just days before the novel coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Gianluca Semeraro)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC 5.37% 296.3 Delayed Quote.-32.84%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 4.66% 1.7728 Delayed Quote.-27.88%
SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA 5.09% 3.758 Delayed Quote.-50.81%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. 5.35% 2.973 Delayed Quote.-3.09%
