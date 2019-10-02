|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: UBS AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
02.10.2019 / 14:52
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
02.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de