UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/02/2019 | 08:55am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: UBS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.10.2019 / 14:52
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 04, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: May 04, 2020 German: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html English: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html


02.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

884547  02.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=884547&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
