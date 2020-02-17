Log in
UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/17/2020 | 11:50am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: UBS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

17.02.2020 / 17:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 23, 2020
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 23, 2020
Address: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html

17.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

977399  17.02.2020 

© EQS 2020
