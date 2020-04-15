Log in
UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/15/2020 | 06:45am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.04.2020 / 12:40
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UBS AG, acting through its London Branch, issued a 0.75% fixed rate senior unsecured bond in the amount of EUR 2.0bn, ISIN XS2149270477, maturing on 21 April 2023 and settlement date on 21 April 2020.

Concurrently, UBS AG, acting through its London Branch, issued a 1.75% fixed rate senior unsecured bond in the amount of USD 2.5bn, ISIN US902674YA28 (144a) and USH7220NAH38 (Reg S), maturing on 21 April 2022 and settlement date on 21 April 2020.
 

15.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1021835  15.04.2020 



© EQS 2020
