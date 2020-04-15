DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



15.04.2020 / 12:40

UBS AG, acting through its London Branch, issued a 0.75% fixed rate senior unsecured bond in the amount of EUR 2.0bn, ISIN XS2149270477, maturing on 21 April 2023 and settlement date on 21 April 2020.



Concurrently, UBS AG, acting through its London Branch, issued a 1.75% fixed rate senior unsecured bond in the amount of USD 2.5bn, ISIN US902674YA28 (144a) and USH7220NAH38 (Reg S), maturing on 21 April 2022 and settlement date on 21 April 2020.



