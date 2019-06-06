Log in
UBS AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/06/2019 | 10:05am BST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG / Home Member State
UBS AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.06.2019 / 10:59
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UBS AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.


06.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

820597  06.06.2019 

© EQS 2019
