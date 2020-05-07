Log in
UBS : Advisors Matthew Kilgroe and Christopher Aitken Named to Barron's 2020 List of Top 1,200 Financial Advisors

05/07/2020 | 09:34am EDT

TAMPA, Fla., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS announced today that two financial advisors within the firm's Greater Florida Market have been named to Barron's List of Top 1,200 Financial Advisors for 2020.

Matthew Kilgroe is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for Kilgroe, Frantzis, Quinty & Associates Wealth Management in UBS's St. Petersburg office. He has been named to this list every year for the past seven years (2014-2020) and to Barron's Top 1,000 Financial Advisors from 2009-2012.

Christopher Aitken is a Managing Director—Wealth Management at Aitken and Associates with UBS Private Wealth Management in Ponte Vedra. He has been recognized by Barron's and named to their lists of Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 1,000 Financial Advisors and Top 1,200 Financial Advisors every year eligible from 2006-2020.

Advisors are chosen based on factors including assets under management, philanthropic work, revenue produced for their firm, quality of practice and regulatory work.

"We're so proud to see Matt and Chris being recognized for their industry achievements," said Greg Kadet, Market Head of UBS's Greater Florida region. "They are exceptionally skilled leaders and have done an amazing job of supporting their clients and communities."

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/1000/2020

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management
As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

Media Contact:
Macey Wilson
macey@schifinolee.com
813-258-5858 X2430

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Barron's Top 1200 criteria are based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Portfolio performance is not a criterion because most advisors do not have audited track records. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these rankings.  Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Co.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubs-advisors-matthew-kilgroe-and-christopher-aitken-named-to-barrons-2020-list-of-top-1-200-financial-advisors-301054938.html

SOURCE UBS


© PRNewswire 2020
