UBS : Greater Florida has Five Financial Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK List of Top Women Wealth Advisors

06/10/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS announced today that five Financial Advisors have been named to Forbes/Shook list of top women wealth advisors. The five advisors are Ashley Laubach, CFP® (Orlando), Mary Lauritano, CFA® (St. Petersburg), Pamela Mitchell, CFP®  (Naples), Regina "Jeanie" Taras, CFP® (Jacksonville) and Samantha Parker-Hopkins, CIMA®, CFP®, CEPA®, CRPS® (North Tampa).

Forbes chooses advisors based on a mix of quantitative data, like revenue trends and assets under management, and qualitative data, such as interviews, best-practice reviews, service and investing models, compliance records and community involvement.

"These amazing women have always shown extraordinary dedication to their clients and community," said Greg Kadet, Managing Director and Market Head of UBS's Greater Florida region. "I'm proud to see Forbes recognizing them for their great work."

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors/#33a0377651f4

About UBS Global Wealth Management
As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

Media Contact: 
Macey Wilson
macey@schifinolee.com
813-258-5858X2430

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list is comprised of 1,000 women advisors. The list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management and revenue.  Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings.  Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubs-greater-florida-has-five-financial-advisors-named-to-forbesshook-list-of-top-women-wealth-advisors-301073931.html

SOURCE UBS


© PRNewswire 2020
