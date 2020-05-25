Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UBS announces global financing team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 04:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Basel

By Chuck Mikolajczak

UBS said on Monday it has created a new global financing team, a group that will span across divisions under one group in order to serve clients in a faster and simpler fashion.

The new team will be led by Remi Mennesson, who will join the Swiss lender in November 2020, and report to the firm's four co-presidents, said a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the bank.

One of the reasons for the creation of the new team was to align employees working in global wealth management, investment bank financing and risk management under one umbrella. In addition, UBS said it will increase the bank's financing capabilities in the regions it operates and expand its product offering to meet the financing needs of all clients.

"It is creating efficiency, so any type of lending, corporate derivatives or structured financing will now go through this one team. It is a global team that is able to really, in an organized way, meet all of our clients' needs on a local and global level," said UBS co-president of the investment bank Rob Karofsky.

Mennesson joins UBS from Credit Suisse and previously worked at Deutsche Bank.

The team will initially focus on corporate derivatives and structured solutions developed through the bank's Structured Equity Solutions Group and Special Situations Group.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Franklin Paul)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.06% 8.144 Delayed Quote.-39.11%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 3.12% 6.9 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
UBS GROUP AG 1.39% 9.638 Delayed Quote.-22.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:07pAUTOCANADA : Announces Conference Call and Webcast Details for Q1 2020 Financial Results and 2020 AGM
AQ
05:05pGalleon Gold Closes Private Placement of C$3,196,440
NE
05:03pFRECKLE : Shareholders of Freckle Approve Previously Announced Sale of Offline Attribution Data Business, Name Change to "Killi Ltd." and Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
05:03pWIRTUALNA POLSKA S A : Report 13/2020
PU
05:01p48NORTH CANNABIS CORP. : Announces 55% Increase in Revenue For Fiscal Q3 2020
AQ
05:01pPoints International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
05:01pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Animal Healthcare Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Incidences of Zoonotic Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:00pPharmadrug Inc. Enters into Unsecured Promissory Note
NE
04:58pAIR CANADA : Transat deal faces intense EU antitrust scrutiny
RE
04:58pARVIDA : Strong growth reported by arvida
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Germany stamps authority on Lufthansa with $9.8 billion lifeline
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
4BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
5SIXT SE : SIXT-STAEMME : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group