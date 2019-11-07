UBS says JV to help offset global pressure on fees
11/07/2019 | 10:56am EST
The newly announced joint-venture by UBS Group AG and Banco do Brasil will help the Swiss bank offset global pressure on investment banking fees, UBS's co-head of investment banking Rob Karofsky told journalists on Thursday.
In a press conference, Sylvia Coutinho, country head of UBS Brazil, said the joint venture will seek a leading position in deals in South America "as soon as possible."
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)