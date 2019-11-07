Log in
UBS says JV to help offset global pressure on fees

11/07/2019
A man walks in front of Banco do Brasil headquarters building in Brasilia

The newly announced joint-venture by UBS Group AG and Banco do Brasil will help the Swiss bank offset global pressure on investment banking fees, UBS's co-head of investment banking Rob Karofsky told journalists on Thursday.

In a press conference, Sylvia Coutinho, country head of UBS Brazil, said the joint venture will seek a leading position in deals in South America "as soon as possible."

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. -0.65% 47.67 End-of-day quote.3.23%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.02% 4.525 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
UBS GROUP 1.50% 12.505 Delayed Quote.0.33%
