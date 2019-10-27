Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UBS wants new recruit Khan to drop criminal complaint over spying

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 07:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at an office building in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS wants Iqbal Khan, co-head of its wealth management business, to drop his criminal complaint over a spying scandal that emerged after he left cross-town rival Credit Suisse, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported on Sunday.

UBS's board would welcome it if Khan abandoned his complaint against the three private detectives who followed him during his last weeks as a Credit Suisse employee, the paper said, citing sources close to the UBS board.

The board at Switzerland's biggest lender thinks a trial cold pose dangers for Khan and the bank, especially if new details emerged that could incriminate Khan, the paper said.

It could also be embarrassing for Khan if prosecutors dropped the proceedings without a result, it added.

Khan, who left Switzerland's second-biggest bank in July and began working at UBS in October, was under surveillance by private detectives hired by Credit Suisse from Sept. 4 to Sept. 17, when he spotted them.

The affair saw suicide and espionage invade the secretive world of Swiss private banking, and exposed a feud between Khan and Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam.

Credit Suisse has cleared Thiam of involvement in the affair, which was blamed on Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee, Thiam's right-hand man. Bouee resigned following the investigation.

"We are not commenting on the ongoing criminal proceedings," UBS said on Sunday. "We are very happy to have Iqbal Khan in our team. He is concentrating fully on his role at UBS and is in close contact with employees and clients."

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.60% 12.53 Delayed Quote.15.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:01aEAST WEST BANCORP : Archana Deskus Appointed to Board of Directors of East West Bancorp and East West Bank
BU
07:56aUBS wants new recruit Khan to drop criminal complaint over spying
RE
07:27aP JSC VYBORG SHIPYARD : VSY specialists took part in the IV USC Open corporate competition of professional skills based on WorldSkills standards
PU
07:15aWestchester Plastics Maker Embraced Renewable Energy Decades Before Gas Moratorium
DJ
07:15aHong Kong Banks, Long Fat and Happy, Confront Leaner Times
DJ
07:11aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Malabu Scandal - EFCC to Serve Adoke, Etete By Substituted Means
AQ
07:07aLFG INVESTMENT : End of stabilisation period, stabilising actions and lapse of over-allotment option
PU
07:02aTHAI UNION PCL : U.S. duty-free loss could cost Thai products $60 million - minister
RE
06:52aZHEJIANG SHIBAO : Inside information - 2019 third quarterly report
PU
06:50aCHINA SHOULD EASE REGULATIONS FOR FOREIGN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS : HSBC executive
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : French luxury group LVMH offers to buy U.S jewell..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT: 'appreciate' winning JEDI contract - statement
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : China passes cryptography law as gears up for digital currency
4AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : and TLG Immobilien AG agree on essential non-binding terms for potential merger
5BMW AG : Former foreign minister Gabriel to head German auto lobby - paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group