UC Asset Postponed Annual Meeting and Scheduled Virtual Conference Presentation

UC Asset (OTCQX: UCASU), a real estate investment and redevelopment company, announced that it will postpone its annual shareholder meeting to a date and time undecided, due to procedure issues.

The reason, according to Greg Bankston, managing partner UC Asset, is that some procedural measures required by SEC will take more time to fulfill under the circumstance of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were too optimistic about how quickly we could assemble the mandatory paperwork needed to hold the annual meeting, but the pandemic slowed everything down,” explains Bankston.

Management will announce a new date and time for the shareholder meeting once the procedural measures are taken care of. Management is confident the new date will be no later than the end of September.

The Record Date, by which one must be a shareholder on record to be eligible to attend the shareholder meeting, will also be reset to September 3, 2020.

On a separate note, the company announced it will present a LIVE presentation on its new business strategy at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 24th, 11:30am to 12pm ET

The company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend this real-time, interactive presentation. Link to the presentation is: https://bit.ly/31yI3Qk

During the presentation investors are invited to ask questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register via the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate for development and redevelopment, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA and Dallas, TX. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

