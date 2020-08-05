UC Asset Resolved to Become a Fully Reporting Company

UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) management announced the company will file a form 10 to transition from a Regulation A plus (“Reg A+”) reporting company to a fully reporting company.

“UC Asset’s mission has always been to become a billion-dollar firm and be listed on a national exchange such as NYSE or NASDAQ,” explains Christal Jordan, Investor Relations director of UC Asset. “We believe becoming a fully reporting company will lay the foundation for our further growth, enable our shareholders and empower the company with more options and tools in financing.”

UC Asset founder Larry Wu believes the conversion would provide US Asset shareholders with more choices, which would prove beneficial long-term. “This conversion will immediately allow more brokerage firms to accept share deposits from UC Asset’s private round and IPO round shareholders,” Wu says.

UC Asset made its first public filing of its offering circular with the SEC, pursuant to the requirements of Reg A+, in January 2018. The offering circular was qualified by the SEC on June 13, 2018, when the company became an SEC reporting company pursuant to the requirements of Reg A+, and have filed its annual reports (form 1-K) and semi-annual reports (form 1-SA) since then. After becoming a fully reporting company, UC Asset will start to file with the SEC on a quarterly basis, including annual reports (form 10-K) and quarterly reports (form 10-Q). The conversion will automatically become effective after 60 days of the filing of its form 10.

