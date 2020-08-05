Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UC Asset Resolved to Become a Fully Reporting Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) management announced the company will file a form 10 to transition from a Regulation A plus (“Reg A+”) reporting company to a fully reporting company.

“UC Asset’s mission has always been to become a billion-dollar firm and be listed on a national exchange such as NYSE or NASDAQ,” explains Christal Jordan, Investor Relations director of UC Asset. “We believe becoming a fully reporting company will lay the foundation for our further growth, enable our shareholders and empower the company with more options and tools in financing.”

UC Asset founder Larry Wu believes the conversion would provide US Asset shareholders with more choices, which would prove beneficial long-term. “This conversion will immediately allow more brokerage firms to accept share deposits from UC Asset’s private round and IPO round shareholders,” Wu says.

UC Asset made its first public filing of its offering circular with the SEC, pursuant to the requirements of Reg A+, in January 2018. The offering circular was qualified by the SEC on June 13, 2018, when the company became an SEC reporting company pursuant to the requirements of Reg A+, and have filed its annual reports (form 1-K) and semi-annual reports (form 1-SA) since then. After becoming a fully reporting company, UC Asset will start to file with the SEC on a quarterly basis, including annual reports (form 10-K) and quarterly reports (form 10-Q). The conversion will automatically become effective after 60 days of the filing of its form 10.

About Zacks SCR
Zacks SCR is the small-cap research division of Zacks Investment Research (ZIR). Founded in 1978 by Len Zacks, ZIR is a popular investment service used by thousands of analysts at well over 200 brokerages to give clients reliable investment information. Zacks is probably known best known for their extensive array of consensus earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates. It also runs a quantitative stock-rating system, which is purely mathematical and thereby not influenced by any agenda. This stock-rating system is used by almost all major financial data and media companies including Bloomberg, Capital IQ, Morningstar, and the Wall Street Journal.

About UC Asset LP
UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate for development and redevelopment, concentrating in metropolitan areas of Atlanta, GA and Dallas, TX. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:
This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:05pAAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:03pSoftBank-backed BigCommerce shares jump nearly three-fold in Nasdaq debut
RE
01:02pANTARES VISION S P A : Closing for the acquisition of tradeticity finalised
PU
01:02pADL BIONATUR S A : Modificación en la composición del Consejo de Administración de ADL Bionatur Solutions (05/08/2020)
PU
01:02pANTARES VISION : The shareholders' meeting approves the 2019 financial statements
PU
01:02pFIRSTENERGY : Crews Continue to Make Repairs Following Tropical Storm Isaias
PR
01:02pSUCCESS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:02pGeneCentric Therapeutics and Erasmus University Medical Center Enter Bladder Cancer Research Collaboration
BU
01:01p EMPLOYEES SET HIGH BAR : Workplace Safety, Transparent Communication, and Contact Tracing Non-negotiable, find Kronos Surveys
BU
01:01pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Smart Materials Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 14% Through 2020-2024 | Rise in R&D Efforts to Develop Innovative Materials to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Trump's bid for a piece of Microsoft-TikTok deal could spur legal action
2BARCLAYS PLC : Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
3BMW AG : BMW loses almost $800 million as sales slide during lockdowns
4AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Raises Guidance After Reporting Market Beating 2Q Net Profit
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group