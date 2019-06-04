Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UC Berkeley Extension :, Innovative Genomics Institute Launch CRISPR Genome Editing Courses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 01:35pm EDT

Lecture and Lab will teach applications, ethics and policy considerations in this evolving field

UC Berkeley Extension and the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) announce the launch of a practical training on CRISPR and genome editing. CRISPR is infiltrating nearly every crevice of biology, leading to new discoveries and surprising applications. The fast pace of this technology captures news headlines daily, leaving the public to wonder how CRISPR will impact their lives. Understanding the reality of CRISPR's impending impact on the real world requires experienced biologists and other professionals whose business is deeply rooted in this technology.

This four-part series includes a lecture and lab where professionals are immersed in learning the latest applications, ethics and policy considerations surrounding CRISPR biology and the use of CRISPR-Cas9 as a tool for genome editing.

“Genome editing will increasingly affect our daily lives so it’s crucial that we bring people into the conversation sooner rather than later,” says Dr. Jennifer Doudna, Executive Director at IGI. “This course falls perfectly in line with the IGI’s educational mission to empower diverse audiences with reliable resources. I’m excited that we’ll be able to offer this learning opportunity to the local community. What better place to learn about CRISPR than at UC Berkeley?”

Just last week, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued yet another patent to the University of California (UC), the University of Vienna and French biologist Emmanuelle Charpentier that covers methods of modulating DNA transcription using the CRISPR-Cas9 system. This patent is the fifth in UC’s swiftly growing CRISPR-Cas9 patent portfolio. Five additional applications have received notices of allowance and are expected to be issued as patents in the coming months, solidifying UC Berkeley as the birthplace of this groundbreaking technology.

“We are excited to be partnering with IGI to bring UC Berkeley's CRISPR expertise to the public,” says Dr. Sharon Doyle, UC Berkeley Extension director for the Sciences, Mathematics and Biotechnology division. “This is a unique opportunity for anyone interested in genome-editing technology to learn directly from scientists actively conducting CRISPR research.”

Course Details

The lecture course will include presentations from 11 IGI scientists and will be moderated by an experienced Extension instructor. Participants will study topics such as CRISPR immunity, genomics and sequencing technology, DNA repair, and genome editing safety and accuracy.

A separate, optional laboratory course guides students through hands-on CRISPR protocols, both in vitro and in vivo.

“We designed the course to be of interest to all students considering careers in scientific research or medicine, as well as active researchers who want to learn to perform CRISPR in the laboratory,” Dr. Doyle continues. “The courses are also perfectly suited to professionals in business or law who regularly interact with colleagues in life sciences research. We plan to bring these various professionals together to answer questions, spark new ones, and elevate the public's knowledge and interest in genome-editing technologies.”

Get Started

To learn more about this exciting series, visit extension.berkeley.edu/static/crispr. The lecture runs July 24–August 14; the laboratory will be held July 29–August 15. Enrollments are now being accepted.

UC Berkeley is actively looking for industry partners to sponsor this course and future courses that are designed to broaden the reach of CRISPR to the scientific and academic community. If your company is interested in learning more about our industry partner program, please contact Darek DeFreece at defreece@berkeley.edu.

About UC Berkeley Extension

Founded in 1891, UC Berkeley Extension is the continuing education branch of the University of California, Berkeley. Today, Extension offers more than 2,000 courses each year, including online courses, along with more than 70 professional certificates and specialized programs of study. Free and low-cost public events are also frequently held as part of Extension’s service to the local community.

About Innovative Genomics Institute

The Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI) is a non-profit, academic partnership between UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco that supports collaborative research projects across the Bay Area. The IGI’s mission is to develop and deploy genome engineering to cure disease, ensure food security and sustain the environment for current and future generations. As pioneers in genome editing, functional genomics and other cutting-edge technologies, IGI scientists continuously push the boundaries of science.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:09pCUB WARNS CONSUMERS : Chicago Region Ripe For Electric Rip-Offs This Summer
PR
02:09pTIMBERS RESORTS : Appoints Sean McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer
PR
02:08pEffect of potential Mexico tariffs on U.S. companies
RE
02:06pAFRICA OIL : President Calls for Taking On Local Workforce for Oil Production
AQ
02:06pCENTURY COBALT CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
02:06pBIO Releases Bioscience Economic Development Guide
BU
02:06pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Lyft, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
02:05pFROM RAPE ALLEGATION TO LOSING CAPTAINCY : The troubled year of Brazil star Neymar
AQ
02:03pAMC : Killing eve closed out its second season with the highest season-over-season growth of any returning tv drama in three years
PU
02:03pENTERTAINMENT ONE : Series four of entertainment one's pj masks swoops into production
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2BASF SE : BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell plans to boost returns and become a force in power
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Re..
5Iran sets scene for tough OPEC meeting, opposes date change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About