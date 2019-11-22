UC Berkeley's Ken Goldberg to Deliver Keynote at the 2019 Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum

Co-Director of Center for Automation and Learning for Medical Robotics to discuss the future of robot-assisted surgery at inaugural healthcare robotics design and development event.

Business-to-business publisher WTWH Media today announced that Ken Goldberg, William S. Floyd Distinguished Chair of Engineering, University of California, Berkeley, will deliver a keynote address at the 2019 Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum. The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum, which takes place December 9-10, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA, is a conference and expo focused on easing, speeding and improving the design, development and manufacture of healthcare robotics products and services.

"We are pleased to announce that Professor Goldberg will deliver a keynote session at the 2019 Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum,” stated Dan Kara, Vice President of Robotics at WTWH Media. “Ken is recognized globally as a leading robotics thought leader and researcher, who has published over 40 papers on robotics-assisted surgery. Ken’s research also resulted in 9 patents and several startups, which makes him the perfect keynote for an event focused on the developing market ready healthcare robotics solutions.”

Ken Goldberg said, “Healthcare robotics is at an inflection point and attracting interest from leading corporations. Emerging advances in AI and Deep Learning have great potential to improve performance and clinical outcomes. I look forward to sharing new results from my lab and learning about exciting work on the next generation of these systems.”

Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum

The Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum keynotes and general sessions are specifically designed to impart to technical professionals the information they need to successfully develop and manufacture healthcare robotics systems, while the exposition floor will provide attendees with direct access to the latest design and development solutions for producing healthcare robotics technologies and products. Tracks include Enabling Technologies, Tools and Platforms, Design and Development and Management and Opportunity. More information at www.healthcareroboticsforum.com.

About WTWH Media, LLC

WTWH Media LLC, an 9x Inc. 5000 honoree, is an integrated b2b media company serving the electronics, design engineering, hospitality, life sciences, renewable energy, R&D, retail and robotics markets with more than 50+ web sites, 12 events, 7 print publications and custom digital marketing services. More information at marketing.wtwhmedia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005497/en/