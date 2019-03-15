UC Davis Health System : School of Nursing finalist for national award for excellence in health digital media

The Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing was named a finalist for a national award for excellence in health- and wellness-related programming across broadcast and digital media at the inaugural Sharecare Awards.

Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, began the competition to inspire and honor the creators of health and wellness broadcast and digital media programming that demonstrate 'sharing care.' Awards were announced March 14 at the Atlanta History Center.

The School of Nursing entry in the caregiving and end-of-life category featured a series of testimonial videos, 'Choose to Prepare,' highlighting a collaboration with a faith-based community in the Oakland, California, area. UC Davis researchers partnered with the Alameda County Care Alliance (ACCA) to develop a care navigator program for faith-based communities. Navigators are trusted members within the community who provide personal guidance to caregivers and those needing care as they manage a health condition or move through the health care system.

In observance of National Healthcare Decisions Day, ACCA hosted I Choose to Prepare - Tell Your Story, a celebration to empower congregants and community members in advance care planning and thinking through wishes at the end of life. The testimonial videos shared personal stories of people who lost loved ones without knowing what their end-of-life wishes were. These first-person accounts encouraged others not to fear the conversation, but embrace it with their loved ones.

'It's a terrific honor to be selected from such a strong pool of entries and be highlighted by a platform that connects people to the information they need to live their healthiest lives,' said Janice Bell, associate dean for research at the School of Nursing, who represented the partnership with Pastor Horacio Jones of Family Bible Fellowship and care navigator Alexis Owens. 'Our work hopes to reduce persistent disparities in end-of-life care and planning for African Americans and to bridge long-standing mistrust of health systems. I hope this awareness encourages everyone to choose to prepare and have end-of-life conversations with their loved ones-it's never too early.'

According to a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, only one-third of Americans have their end-of-life wishes documented. Rates are far lower for African-American adults over 65, where only 19 percent have their wishes documented.

'Our finalists represent some of the highest impact and most innovative and creative work in health media,' said Dawn Whaley, president of Sharecare. 'By recognizing such exemplary work, we hope to inspire others not only to continue driving awareness and important discussions around well-being issues, but also to take an active role in making themselves and their communities healthier.'

Cardiothoracic surgeon and television host Mehmet Oz and his daughter Daphne hosted the awards. St. Jude's Children's Hospital philanthropist Marlo Thomas, CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, American Red Cross and Atlanta Police Foundation were recognized with special honors at the event. The winners were selected by a panel of 23 renowned experts in health and media.

The Sharecare Awards is in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter, which fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy Award. The Sharecare Awards is operated through the Sharecare Foundation, a nonprofit entity that Sharecare established solely in support of this awards program.