UC Davis MBA Now a STEM-Designated Program

Curriculum reflects emphasis on analytics, modeling and data-driven decision making

The University of California, Davis MBA program has become a STEM-designated program, reflecting the quality of the nationally ranked program and a rigorous curriculum emphasizing quantitative analysis and data-driven decision making.

“Innovative application of data in business decision making has become a highly valued skill demanded by employers—especially here in Northern California and Silicon Valley,” said Dean H. Rao Unnava. “At the Graduate School of Management, we’re preparing collaborative leaders who can harness the power of business with quantitative expertise to solve complex issues at any scale.”

The STEM-designation follows several recent enhancements to the UC Davis MBA curriculum and student experience. These include deep dive, interdisciplinary Industry Immersion courses in food and agriculture, sustainable energy, technology finance and biotechnology. The capstone strategic consulting project involves more global corporate clients seeking data-driven solutions.

UC Davis MBA students can also branch out across the campus to take electives only offered at a top-tier research university that has been rated first in the U.S. for launching women into STEM professions.

“We are seeing strong demand for UC Davis MBA graduates in STEM-related roles,” added Unnava. “Our curriculum continues to evolve to prepare students for the jobs of the future with a proven return on investment, which is a concern for every business student. We blend the analytical and technical skills, real-world practice and leadership training they need to succeed.”

Because science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields are considered essential to U.S. economic competitiveness and growth, the STEM designation offers an additional benefit for international MBA students.

International MBA students graduating from STEM-designated programs may apply for a 24-month extension to their post-completion Optional Practical Training (OPT), providing up to 36 months of temporary employment in the U.S.

