Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UC Davis MBA Now a STEM-Designated Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 11:01am EST

Curriculum reflects emphasis on analytics, modeling and data-driven decision making

The University of California, Davis MBA program has become a STEM-designated program, reflecting the quality of the nationally ranked program and a rigorous curriculum emphasizing quantitative analysis and data-driven decision making.

“Innovative application of data in business decision making has become a highly valued skill demanded by employers—especially here in Northern California and Silicon Valley,” said Dean H. Rao Unnava. “At the Graduate School of Management, we’re preparing collaborative leaders who can harness the power of business with quantitative expertise to solve complex issues at any scale.”

The STEM-designation follows several recent enhancements to the UC Davis MBA curriculum and student experience. These include deep dive, interdisciplinary Industry Immersion courses in food and agriculture, sustainable energy, technology finance and biotechnology. The capstone strategic consulting project involves more global corporate clients seeking data-driven solutions.

UC Davis MBA students can also branch out across the campus to take electives only offered at a top-tier research university that has been rated first in the U.S. for launching women into STEM professions.

“We are seeing strong demand for UC Davis MBA graduates in STEM-related roles,” added Unnava. “Our curriculum continues to evolve to prepare students for the jobs of the future with a proven return on investment, which is a concern for every business student. We blend the analytical and technical skills, real-world practice and leadership training they need to succeed.”

Because science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields are considered essential to U.S. economic competitiveness and growth, the STEM designation offers an additional benefit for international MBA students.

International MBA students graduating from STEM-designated programs may apply for a 24-month extension to their post-completion Optional Practical Training (OPT), providing up to 36 months of temporary employment in the U.S.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aNational Advertising Division Recommends Discontinuation of Claims that 2020 Jeep Gladiator has "Best-in-Class" Payload and Towing Capacity
PR
11:25aBURCON NUTRASCIENCE : Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million Bought Deal
EQ
11:25aChina Buys Danish Robots to Fight Coronavirus
BU
11:24aAMERICAN BATTERY METALS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24aLOPE LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP is Investigating Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for Violations of Federal Securities Laws
GL
11:23aSPR LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
GL
11:22aSHERWIN WILLIAMS : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 18.6%, to $1.34
DJ
11:20aGENMAB : Compensation Report 2019
PU
11:20aCONSTELLATION BRANDS : Collaborates with Karma Wellness Water to Launch New Marketing Campaign
PU
11:20aSOPHOS : BlackRock Group - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3'MADE IN RUSSIA' PASSENGER JET FINDS A SINGLE BUYER: Aeroflot
4Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group