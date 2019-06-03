UC Funds : Fetes Official Grand Opening of Residence Inn by Marriott in Stamford, Connecticut

Grand opening celebration for long-awaited Residence Inn Marriott Stamford, the city’s first extended-stay lodging and newest sustainability design showcase, to take place June 6

UC Funds, a vertically-integrated commercial real estate specialty finance firm, announces the official grand opening celebration for its new Residence Inn Marriott Stamford Downtown located at 25 Atlantic Street in Stamford, Connecticut. The eight-story, 156-key hotel opened its doors Thanksgiving 2018 as the first extended-stay lodging in Stamford and only all-suite property. The Marriott-franchised hotel is managed by Urgo Hotels & Resorts.

Daniel Palmier, founder and CEO of UC Funds, will host a private event at Residence Inn on Thursday, June 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mayor David Martin and fellow city leaders including Sandy Goldstein, President of Stamford Downtown Special Services and Heather Cavanagh, President of Stamford Chamber of Commerce, will join to honor the hotel’s contribution to Downtown Stamford.

Recipient of Equity Deal of the Year for its economic impact as well as its design innovations and sustainability, Residence Inn is already a significant force to Stamford’s revitalization. “In less than seven months Residence Inn has topped 10,000 guests and we’re thrilled to toast its success with Mayor Martin, Stamford Downtown Special Services District, Marriott, Urgo, and everyone who has contributed to its transformation,” said Palmier. “As predicted, the hotel’s high-end amenities, extended-stay offering, and prime location in Downtown Stamford steadily attracts corporate and leisure travelers, driving new foot traffic and revenue for local vendors. We have many reasons to celebrate.”

Kicking off with a seven-piece New Orleans jazz ensemble parading through the charming downtown Stamford then through the UC Funds’ sister hotel, Courtyard by Marriott, and commencing the evening festivities, it will be a night of celebration with hors d'oeuvres, sparkling wine, tequila tastings, and an open bar throughout the evening. Neighborhood restaurants are joining in this local celebration with delicious samples from Columbus Park Trattoria, Kashi, Blackstones Steakhouse, David’s Soundview Catering, and, of course, Residence Inn’s own ONE CLUB Tequila Lounge.

The venue could not be more exciting with local City leadership and the Owner sharing their stories of this modern classical design. Guided tours of the advances in design and amenities will take place throughout the celebration to showcase the extensive integration of natural light throughout the entire hotel, the latest in extended-stay and suite room designs, an award-winning fitness center, outdoor terrace, and a refreshing approach to event space on the Mezzanine that provides the most unique gathering spaces and flow for private parties and business meetings, alike.

The opening’s economic significance has been a point of industry and local discussion for several years. UC Funds acquired the project in April 2017 after stalled construction from its previous owner caused the site to sit untouched for two years. UC Funds set upon an accelerated construction timeline to finish the project and quickly expand its Stamford portfolio. Palmier has been a longtime supporter of Stamford’s rapidly-growing downtown and with the Residence Inn, UC Funds’ total capital commitment in Downtown Stamford of over $120 million.

“This is another sign of Stamford’s sustained and continued economic prosperity,” said Mayor Martin. “The Residence Inn located right in the heart of our downtown will facilitate more foot traffic to our retail shops and allow businesses to attract new employees to move to Stamford and grow our local community. I look forward to Residence Inn’s involvement in Stamford’s future.”

The new Residence Inn features strategically designed, luxury, apartment-style one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites and boasts a state-of-the-art 2,500 square foot 24/7 fitness center, a whirlpool spa, a mezzanine-level outdoor bar, patio and two-story ceiling, and a fireplace. The hotel’s main lobby hosts a piano bar featuring a baby grand piano. The lobby, along with 2,000-plus square feet of second floor meeting and event space can accommodate large groups daily. The hotel lies just 30 miles outside New York City and is within walking distance of the Metro North railway station.

“The Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown is a fantastic addition to its sister hotel, the perennially market-leading Courtyard by Marriott Stamford Downtown,” said Don Urgo, Jr., Managing Partner of Urgo Hotels & Resorts. “Together, these hotels prove that one plus one can equal three, as they now share a level of contemporary design and guest amenities that are rarely seen in such brands. Owner UC Funds and Dan Palmier have far exceeded all customary standards with the quality, finish, and amenities offered at the new Residence Inn and the updated Courtyard.”

A forerunner in design and sustainability contributions to new construction and development, Palmier partnered with DES-SYN’s Jillian Pritchard Cooke to execute on synergistic design for all guest rooms and common areas at the hotel. The design sought to use space and visual points to create a comforting, home-like atmosphere that would help guests balance relaxation and productivity during extended stays. Pritchard Cooke also kept Stamford’s nautical history in mind throughout the design process, mimicking local culture to cement the hotel as an area landmark. Its color scheme of blues and whites were selected to compliment the nautical theme of the nearby Long Island Sound.

DES-SYN’s signature sustainability efforts were also incorporated into the project, keeping health standards a top priority, avoiding toxins, and ensuring all products emitted little or no gas. UC Funds is currently working with Pritchard Cooke to comply with the WWYW Pilot Program, an initiative seeking to minimize toxins that create unhealthy living environments. Residence Inn is scheduled to become the first WWYW hotel to be certified after all compliance is verified. Adding above code air filters and providing water filtration are just two ways it will soon enhance the guest experience.

“Dan and I have enjoyed working together on sustainable design the past few years and I am excited about this latest opening of Residence Inn. By using healthy, eco-sensitive products whenever possible and creating a guest-pleasing open design, Residence Inn has gained extensive popularity among sophisticated corporate travelers looking for Manhattan-style lodging and easy access to the city,” said Pritchard Cooke, President of DES-SYN. “The hotel provides a new, environmentally-friendly anchor for the community and is a leader in sustainability approaches to hospitality in the United States. This, combined with its extended-stay offering will continue positioning Stamford as a top Northeastern bedroom community for Manhattan.”

“I found the Residence Inn Stamford Downtown to be my ‘Home Away from Home’ as I am relocating from Florida,” said Michael Cimilluca, Manager of streaming and master control operations at CBS Interactive. “I was impressed by their rooms and decor but have been blown away by the staff. The entire team is professional, welcoming, and have made my transition to Connecticut very easy.”

About UC Funds

