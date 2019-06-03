UC Funds : Fetes Official Grand Opening of Residence Inn by Marriott in Stamford, Connecticut

UC
Funds, a vertically-integrated commercial real estate specialty
finance firm, announces the official grand opening celebration for its
new Residence
Inn Marriott Stamford Downtown located at 25 Atlantic Street in
Stamford, Connecticut. The eight-story, 156-key hotel opened its doors
Thanksgiving 2018 as the first extended-stay lodging in Stamford and
only all-suite property. The Marriott-franchised
hotel is managed by Urgo
Hotels & Resorts.
Daniel Palmier, founder and CEO of UC Funds, will host a private event
at Residence Inn on Thursday, June 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mayor David
Martin and fellow city leaders including Sandy Goldstein, President of
Stamford Downtown Special Services and Heather Cavanagh, President of
Stamford Chamber of Commerce, will join to honor the hotel’s
contribution to Downtown Stamford.
Recipient of Equity Deal of the Year for its economic impact as
well as its design innovations and sustainability, Residence Inn is
already a significant force to Stamford’s revitalization. “In less than
seven months Residence Inn has topped 10,000 guests and we’re thrilled
to toast its success with Mayor Martin, Stamford Downtown Special
Services District, Marriott, Urgo, and everyone who has contributed to
its transformation,” said Palmier. “As predicted, the hotel’s high-end
amenities, extended-stay offering, and prime location in Downtown
Stamford steadily attracts corporate and leisure travelers, driving new
foot traffic and revenue for local vendors. We have many reasons to
celebrate.”
Kicking off with a seven-piece New Orleans jazz ensemble parading
through the charming downtown Stamford then through the UC Funds’ sister
hotel, Courtyard by Marriott, and commencing the evening festivities, it
will be a night of celebration with hors d'oeuvres, sparkling wine,
tequila tastings, and an open bar throughout the evening. Neighborhood
restaurants are joining in this local celebration with delicious samples
from Columbus
Park Trattoria, Kashi,
Blackstones
Steakhouse, David’s
Soundview Catering, and, of course, Residence Inn’s own ONE CLUB
Tequila Lounge.
The venue could not be more exciting with local City leadership and the
Owner sharing their stories of this modern classical design. Guided
tours of the advances in design and amenities will take place throughout
the celebration to showcase the extensive integration of natural light
throughout the entire hotel, the latest in extended-stay and suite room
designs, an award-winning fitness center, outdoor terrace, and a
refreshing approach to event space on the Mezzanine that provides the
most unique gathering spaces and flow for private parties and business
meetings, alike.
The opening’s economic significance has been a point of industry and
local discussion for several years. UC Funds acquired the project in
April 2017 after stalled construction from its previous owner caused the
site to sit untouched for two years. UC Funds set upon an accelerated
construction timeline to finish the project and quickly expand its
Stamford portfolio. Palmier has been a longtime supporter of Stamford’s
rapidly-growing downtown and with the Residence Inn, UC Funds’ total
capital commitment in Downtown Stamford of over $120 million.
“This is another sign of Stamford’s sustained and continued economic
prosperity,” said Mayor Martin. “The Residence Inn located right in the
heart of our downtown will facilitate more foot traffic to our retail
shops and allow businesses to attract new employees to move to Stamford
and grow our local community. I look forward to Residence Inn’s
involvement in Stamford’s future.”
The new Residence Inn features strategically designed, luxury,
apartment-style one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites and boasts a
state-of-the-art 2,500 square foot 24/7 fitness center, a whirlpool spa,
a mezzanine-level outdoor bar, patio and two-story ceiling, and a
fireplace. The hotel’s main lobby hosts a piano bar featuring a baby
grand piano. The lobby, along with 2,000-plus square feet of second
floor meeting and event space can accommodate large groups daily. The
hotel lies just 30 miles outside New York City and is within walking
distance of the Metro North railway station.
“The Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown is a fantastic addition
to its sister hotel, the perennially market-leading Courtyard by
Marriott Stamford Downtown,” said Don Urgo, Jr., Managing Partner of
Urgo Hotels & Resorts. “Together, these hotels prove that one plus one
can equal three, as they now share a level of contemporary design and
guest amenities that are rarely seen in such brands. Owner UC Funds and
Dan Palmier have far exceeded all customary standards with the quality,
finish, and amenities offered at the new Residence Inn and the updated
Courtyard.”
A forerunner in design and sustainability contributions to new
construction and development, Palmier partnered with DES-SYN’s
Jillian Pritchard Cooke to execute on synergistic design for all guest
rooms and common areas at the hotel. The design sought to use space and
visual points to create a comforting, home-like atmosphere that would
help guests balance relaxation and productivity during extended stays.
Pritchard Cooke also kept Stamford’s nautical history in mind throughout
the design process, mimicking local culture to cement the hotel as an
area landmark. Its color scheme of blues and whites were selected to
compliment the nautical theme of the nearby Long Island Sound.
DES-SYN’s signature sustainability efforts were also incorporated into
the project, keeping health standards a top priority, avoiding toxins,
and ensuring all products emitted little or no gas. UC Funds is
currently working with Pritchard Cooke to comply with the WWYW
Pilot Program, an initiative seeking to minimize toxins that create
unhealthy living environments. Residence Inn is scheduled to become the
first WWYW hotel to be certified after all compliance is verified.
Adding above code air filters and providing water filtration are just
two ways it will soon enhance the guest experience.
“Dan and I have enjoyed working together on sustainable design the past
few years and I am excited about this latest opening of Residence Inn.
By using healthy, eco-sensitive products whenever possible and creating
a guest-pleasing open design, Residence Inn has gained extensive
popularity among sophisticated corporate travelers looking for
Manhattan-style lodging and easy access to the city,” said Pritchard
Cooke, President of DES-SYN. “The hotel provides a new,
environmentally-friendly anchor for the community and is a leader in
sustainability approaches to hospitality in the United States. This,
combined with its extended-stay offering will continue positioning
Stamford as a top Northeastern bedroom community for Manhattan.”
“I found the Residence Inn Stamford Downtown to be my ‘Home Away from
Home’ as I am relocating from Florida,” said Michael Cimilluca, Manager
of streaming and master control operations at CBS Interactive. “I was
impressed by their rooms and decor but have been blown away by the
staff. The entire team is professional, welcoming, and have made my
transition to Connecticut very easy.”
Media interested in attending the private event can contact Eliza Osborn
at eosborn@gregoryfca.com or
215-488-1237.
About UC Funds
Providing over $2 billion of capital solutions to date, UC Funds is
known as the “go to” commercial real estate capital provider and the
most sophisticated financial ally in the industry. Their team is
dedicated to developing and maintaining long-term relationships with
borrowers, and the company has earned a strong reputation for providing
extensive reliability, standing by borrowers through completion. Those
interested in learning more about UC Funds can visit www.UCFunds.com
or call (844) UC Funds.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005538/en/