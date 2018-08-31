Log in
UC San Diego Osler Parking Structure Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

08/31/2018 | 06:11pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, August 31, UC San Diego celebrated the opening of the new state-of-the-art Osler Parking Structure with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A six-level structure with 1,300 stalls, the UCSD Osler Parking Structure is design-build project from Swinerton, Gensler, Watry Design, and Spurlock Landscape Architects, and is a focal point that welcomes people onto campus.

The structure blends in with the campus’ famed eucalyptus groves thanks to a multilayered façade that transforms the shadows of the trees onto curved concrete. On top of that, angled, perforated metal panels provide an additional layer of refinement to the design.

“Contributing to the transformation of UC San Diego, Swinerton, Gensler, and Watry designed and constructed the Osler Parking Structure to recede into the La Jolla campus eucalyptus groves utilizing an innovative scrim method that brings the bulk and scale of the 1,300-space garage down into the urban forest with tree-like form,” said Joel King, Assistant Vice Chancellor and Campus Architect for UC San Diego.

Continuing a trusted partnership that has led to many successful parking structure jobs, Swinerton, Watry, and Gensler are proud of their collaboration with UC San Diego to deliver this high-tech parking structure for students, faculty, and visitors.

About Swinerton
Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100% employee-owned company. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence.

Contact:
Meggie Hollywood
415.984.1202/415.307.4100
meggie.hollywood@swinerton.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
