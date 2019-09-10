UCFC, TRCB, OLBK, and UBNK Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Acquisitions

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: UCFC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to United Community’s agreement to be acquired by First Defiance Financial Corp. (“First Defiance”). Shareholders of United Community will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-united-community-financial-corp .

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ GM: TRCB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Two River’s agreement to be acquired by OceanFirst Financial Corp. (“OceanFirst”). Shareholders of Two River will receive $5.375 in cash and 0.6663 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Two River owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-two-river-bancorp .

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: OLBK ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Old Line’s agreement to be acquired by WesBanco, Inc. (“WesBanco”). Shareholders of Old Line will receive 0.7844 shares of WesBanco for each share of Old Line owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-old-line-bancshares-inc .

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: UBNK ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to UBNK’s agreement to be acquired by People’s United Financial, Inc. (“PBCT”). Shareholders of UBNK will receive 0.875 shares of PBCT for each share of UBNK common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-united-financial-bancorp-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: