UCHealth expands partnership with Physimax for motion-capture technology
06/27/2019 | 03:44pm EDT
Steamboat Springs, Colo., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs is now partnering with Physimax to help skiiers and other athletes optimize recovery time from injuries quicker while improving performance at the same time.
Physimax’s video-capture equipment gathers data that measures how an athlete moves during training exercises. Should a patient sustain an injury, this data is then utilized during rehabilitation to show practitioners how the athlete is progressing with therapy and return to their sport.
“Technology continues to advance the way we care for athletes of all abilities, and we’re looking forward to giving our patients another tool to assist in their rehabilitation,” said Mary Beth Strotbeck, director of rehabilitation services at UCHealth SportsMed Clinics.
“We are excited to expand our partnership with UCHealth at Yampa Valley Medical Center and and provide the Physimax experience,” said Physimax co-founder and COO David Kahani. “Physimax provides a personalized, sport-specific experience utilizing that sport’s unique risk factors and performance requirements, which allows the insights and workout program to be more personalized than ever to every athlete.”
Physimax’s pioneering technology empowers passionate athletes to improve performance and reduce injury risk, providing an objective, data-based musculoskeletal analysis, accompanied with personalized workout programs by analyzing body movement patterns, scoring muscle performance (mobility, stability, strength, movement control) according to evidence-based protocols. Physimax’s machine-learning technology has been scientifically validated and is routinely used by top U.S. academic institutions, and serves professional and collegiate sports organizations, U.S. Military, health care providers, and fitness clubs.