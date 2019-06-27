Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UCHealth expands partnership with Physimax for motion-capture technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:44pm EDT

Steamboat Springs, Colo., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCHealth SportsMed Clinic in Steamboat Springs is now partnering with Physimax to help skiiers and other athletes optimize recovery time from injuries quicker while improving performance at the same time. 



Physimax’s video-capture equipment gathers data that measures how an athlete moves during training exercises. Should a patient sustain an injury, this data is then utilized during rehabilitation to show practitioners how the athlete is progressing with therapy and return to their sport.


“Technology continues to advance the way we care for athletes of all abilities, and we’re looking forward to giving our patients another tool to assist in their rehabilitation,” said Mary Beth Strotbeck, director of rehabilitation services at UCHealth SportsMed Clinics.

 “We are excited to expand our partnership with UCHealth at Yampa Valley Medical Center and and provide the Physimax experience,” said Physimax co-founder and COO David Kahani. “Physimax provides a personalized, sport-specific experience utilizing that sport’s unique risk factors and performance requirements, which allows the insights and workout program to be more personalized than ever to every athlete.”

UCHealth first deployed Physimax at UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Therapy and Rehabilitation Clinic Denver and is working with the technology in research development.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth combines Highlands Ranch HospitalLongs Peak HospitalYampa Valley Medical CenterMemorial Hospital Central, Memorial Hospital NorthPoudre Valley HospitalMedical Center of the RockiesUCHealth Medical GroupBroomfield HospitalGrandview HospitalPikes Peak Regional Hospital and University of Colorado Hospital into an organization dedicated to health and providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. With more than 150 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.

About Physimax

Physimax’s pioneering technology empowers passionate athletes to improve performance and reduce injury risk, providing an objective, data-based musculoskeletal analysis, accompanied with personalized workout programs by analyzing body movement patterns, scoring muscle performance (mobility, stability, strength, movement control) according to evidence-based protocols. Physimax’s machine-learning technology has been scientifically validated and is routinely used by top U.S. academic institutions, and serves professional and collegiate sports organizations, U.S. Military, health care providers, and fitness clubs.

Lindsey Reznicek
UCHealth
406-599-1903
lindsey.reznicek@uchealth.org

Nimrod Suzin
Physimax
315-636-5395
nimrods@pmax.co

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:11pChiasma Set to Join Russell 3000® Index
GL
04:11pOFG BANCORP : to Report 2Q19 Results and Hold Call on Monday, July 22, 2019
BU
04:11pMCKESSON : Issues Statement on Change Healthcare IPO
BU
04:11pZiopharm Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Combination Therapy of Controlled IL-12 with Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc) to Treat Patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma
GL
04:11pLSC COMMUNICATIONS : to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Results on July 30th
BU
04:11pCrowdStrike Announces Date of Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
GL
04:11pFRANKLIN COVEY : Reports Strong Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
04:11pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AEROHIVE NETWORKS, INC. (NYSE : HIVE) on Behalf of Aerohive Shareholders and Encourages Aerohive Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
04:10pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Offers Customer Assistance Programs All Year Round
PU
04:10pICF INTERNATIONAL : Secures Major Position on GSA IT Modernization Contract
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
4JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..
5TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : TCS : Russian lender TCS to offer GDRs to boost its capital

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About