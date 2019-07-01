UCK Network : Presents Its Blockchain Ecosystem at the Greater Mekong Investment Forum

The Greater Mekong Investment Forum was held in Bangkok by Euromoney Conference. China and Singapore based blockchain company UCK Network was invited to the forum. The CEO Moses Ma, co-founder Leo Hu and international Strategy consultant Helen Zhang from UCK Network participated in the forum. Helen Zhang gave a presentation of How UCK Network Brings Blockchain to a New Stage, which drew large attention from the attendees.

UCK Network Co-founder Leo Hu (Second from left), UCK Network International Strategy Consultant Helen Zhang (Third from left), with Dr. Supachai Panitchpakdi, Former Thai Deputy Prime Minister (Fifth from right), and Dr. Pakorn Peetathawatchai, President of the Thailand Stock Exchange (Fifth from left)

Former Thai Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Supachai Panitchpakdi and The President of Thailand Stock Exchange Dr. Pakorn Peetathawatchai presented and spoke at the forum. UCK Network was honored to be invited to have a session with Dr. Supachai Panitchpakdi, Dr. Pakorn Peetathawatchai to discuss future investment and development of ASEN area, together with some other representatives from Thai cooperates.

UCK Network brought its blockchain ecosystem solution to the forum. This solution provides the public easy access to blockchain world. According to Helen Zhang’s speech, UCK Network starts with cryptocurrency mining, bringing to the world a smart miner, with cryptocurrency mining program written on the chip inside. It requires no programming knowledge and highly reduced miner costs, thus enables ordinary users to start mining more easily with much less cost and lower risk. UCK Network dedicates to build a one-stop blockchain platform for both ordinary users and developers, which is integrated with the smart miner, the multi-functional wallet, direct access to exchanges, OTC for various tokens, a DAPP store, and cross-chain platform.

UCK Network co-founder Leo Hu said: “We’re very happy to present our latest technology to people from the Greater Mekong Sub-region at this forum. Today we’ve talked to a lot of people from financial organizations, consulting firms and traditional cooperates from Thailand, Singapore, HongKong, Indonesia, and Laos. I’m so impressed by people’s passion for blockchain. Only this month we’ve come to Southeast Asia 3 times. We’ll definitely consider going deeper in Southeast Asia market.”

