Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UCS Union of Concerned Scientists : Trump Administration Proposal to Gut Methane Rules Would Accelerate Climate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

WASHINGTON (August 29, 2019)-According to numerous media reports, today the Environmental Protection Agency will issue a new proposed rule that would loosen safeguards on methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. This proposal would allow increased methane emissions from oil and gas operations and weaken efforts to fight climate change, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS).

Below is a statement by Rachel Cleetus, policy director for the Climate and Energy Program at UCS.

'The administration's proposal is irresponsible and dangerous. Methane pollution is a major contributor to climate change, but the Trump EPA has willfully decided to allow higher levels of these heat-trapping emissions.

'There's no argument for this policy change that doesn't rely on ignoring or upending everything we know about methane and climate. At a time when scientific evidence of the grave harms of climate change is abundantly clear, this proposal adds to the long list of egregious actions that the Trump administration is taking to gut climate policies. Once more, this administration is demonstrating its willingness to put us at risk for the short-term benefit of a few powerful industry groups. This undercuts the opportunity to build a clean energy future that benefits public health and consumers' pocketbooks.

'The Trump administration is willing to throw science, common sense, and the public interest under the bus in order to pander to fossil fuel interests. Instead of implementing commonsense and cost-effective measures to curtail methane emissions, President Trump and Administrator Wheeler are taking us in the opposite direction, on a path to higher emissions and a more dangerous world.'

Disclaimer

UCS - Union of Concerned Scientists published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 17:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41pCOMMENTARY : A reminder to federal election candidates on the vital importance of our critical energy infrastructure – including the refining sector
PU
01:37pU.S. crude rises 1% on big inventory draw, hurricane fears
RE
01:35pU.S. crude rises 1% on big inventory draw, hurricane fears
RE
01:33pU.S. crude rises 1% on big inventory draw, hurricane fears
RE
01:26pDON BEYER : Beyer Statement On EPA Methane Rule
PU
01:21pSTATS STATISTICS SOUTH AFRICA : Non-financial census of municipalities, 2018
PU
01:20pFTC probes marketing practices of e-cigarette maker Juul - WSJ
RE
01:19pArgentine asset prices slide, country risk soars on debt 'reprofiling' plan
RE
01:17pEXCLUSIVE : Hilton Grand Vacations to explore sale following takeover interest - sources
RE
01:16pFTC PROBES MARKETING PRACTICES OF E-CIGARETTE MAKER JUUL : Wsj
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora aims to regain sparkle after LA relaunch

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group