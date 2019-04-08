Log in
UCaaS Leader Momentum Telecom To Reveal New Solutions at Channel Partners

04/08/2019 | 01:36pm EDT

ATLANTA, April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Telecom, an industry-leading cloud based communications provider, will be highlighting their new feature-rich SD-WAN solution and network services offerings at the upcoming Channel Partners Conference & Expo.  Held from April 9-12, 2019 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, the expo provides the perfect backdrop for partners and industry leaders to see Momentum’s robust solutions firsthand.

Momentum’s SD-WAN solutions are tailored to fit the unique requirements of the customer’s environment or application. Unlike other providers, Momentum accomplishes this by leveraging a location’s best-available connections, including LTE wireless. Momentum will also be highlighting their new line-up of network services brought over from recently acquired Metro Optical.

“A great deal of thought and development went into launching Momentum’s SD-WAN solution,” said Momentum’s EVP of Technology, Mark Marquez. “It was extremely important that this solution was in line with the quality and value that our industry-leading UCaaS portfolio provides to partners and customers.”

Since the last Channel Partners Expo, Momentum has been continuing to execute on its growth strategy by expanding its solutions portfolio, developing relationships with new master agents and partners as well as expanding its reach with the addition of UCaaS provider, CloudNet Group and network services provider, Metro Optical.

“Momentum has had a transformative year and we look forward to sharing that with the partner community,” said Momentum EVP of Sales & Marketing, Chuck Piazza. “As Momentum grows, innovates and leads, we continue to affirm our commitment to a white-glove experience and a mission of enabling others to thrive.”

You can find Momentum at booth #867 during the Channel Partners Conference and Expo.

For more information about Momentum Telecom or to discuss partnership opportunities email sales@momentumtelecom.com or call 877-251-5554.

Momentum Telecom empowers human connections through developing, streamlining and integrating cloud voice and cloud-based applications in order to enable others to thrive. An industry leader in customer experience, Momentum Telecom uses superior technology, a geo-redundant network and a nationwide network of more than 500 white label and channel partners to empower businesses to communicate better, faster and more efficiently. To learn more visit momentumtelecom.com or connect with us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn or visit our blog.

Media Contact

Beth Hildreth
bhildreth@momentumtelecom.com
315-579-7112

MTM Green Solid.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
