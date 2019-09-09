UCarOK : Provides A Hassle-Free, Online Solution to Buying and Selling Used Cars

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development for used car sellers and buyers in the Dallas/Fort Worth market, a small Texas-based transportation solutions company, Security Ride, LLC, developed an innovative solution for directly buying and selling used cars between private parties through an online platform called UcarOK. The Dallas market is ripe for a solution with the features UcarOK's platform offers expects their mobile app downloads on Android and iOS platforms to reach the tens of thousands within the first six months.

UcarOK is an online solution targeting private parties that want to buy and sell used cars only. The service is provided primarily via the mobile app that every user downloads and registers through. The service offers users the following key benefits:

Buyers and sellers alike can avoid the hassle of dealing with a middleman, especially dealerships.

Buyers can get the cars they like after inspection from a certified technician at a UcarOK affiliate center.

Since there is no dealership involvement, buyers pay less, while sellers get more profit for their used cars.

While similar services have entered the market for the sale and purchase of used cars, UcarOK is innovative thanks to a number of features that provide users unprecedented convenience.

The app provides the means to avoid common pitfalls when buying a used car from a private party. Negotiation can take place over the app, buyers can schedule a test drive in a secure location, an inspection of the used car can be ordered and the service performed by a certified mobile mechanic that are part of the UcarOK network and a history report for the vehicle is available at a 70-percent discount. Optional financing at competitive rates is also available through the UcarOK app as well as self-financing via a credit card. Closing and money exchange takes place in a secure manner at an affiliated State Farm office.

All of these steps are managed through the app, so none of the important ones are skipped. The end result is a peace of mind for both the buyer and seller. Competitors on the other hand merely list used cars in a database — the rest of the process is up to the buyer. UcarOK is the only player offering personalized service from professionals working on behalf of buyers and sellers.

Buyers and sellers alike download the mobile app, register and gain access to the UcarOK used car listings. Buyers are able to find all listings and can browse using filters such as the make, model, color and price.

Albert Vigil, CEO of UcarOK, speaking about the service said, "UcarOK will eventually disintermediate used car dealers."

About UcarOK's Founders

Albert Vigil, CEO

UcarOK CEO Albert Vigil is motivated by the challenge of forming a company that changes the way the car remarketing industry works in a way that is beneficial to the consumer. Vigil, a native of Nicaragua, is an entrepreneur and software architect with a computer science degree from UCLA and an MBA from St. Edward's University.

Tony Belgameh, COO

Chief Operating Officer Tony Belgameh started with just $400 and a dream nearly 25 years ago. Today, he owns one of the largest independent car dealerships in Plano, Texas, complete with a full-service center for collision repair, car inspection, tires, detailing and more.

Ernesto Baez, CTO

Fleeing his native Cuba as a refugee of the Fidel Castro era, UcarOK Chief Technology Officer Ernesto Baez graduated with a computer science degree from the University of Havana in 2008 before becoming a passionate technology entrepreneur. Baez, fluent in three languages, believes in making a difference for the community through small actions and currently resides in Quebec, Canada.

Security Rides, LLC is a transportation solutions company that aims to provide transformative solutions for the automotive market.

