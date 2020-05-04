UChicago Supports COVID-19 Research with Non-Exclusive, Royalty-Free License

The University of Chicago is committed to supporting the rapid development of new technologies and life-saving therapeutics in the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A non-exclusive, royalty-free license will be made available, as applicable, along with the licensees’ commitment to rapidly support the development and distribution of innovations to prevent, diagnose, treat, and contain COVID-19 during the pandemic. This time-limited license is offered for any COVID-19-related inventions where legally possible.

The University of Chicago has joined other universities in signing AUTM’s COVID-19 Licensing Guidelines, which are in line with the association’s support for humanitarian licensing.

“At the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, we help University of Chicago researchers bridge the gap between idea and impact – bringing innovations from the lab out into the world for the benefit of society,” said Bill Payne, executive director of Polsky Science and Technology.

“Today, this is needed more than ever amid the race to quickly and effectively develop and deploy new technologies and therapeutics to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Payne. “We look forward to your partnership during this unprecedented time.”

For more information, contact polskylicensing@uchicago.edu.

