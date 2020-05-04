Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UChicago Supports COVID-19 Research with Non-Exclusive, Royalty-Free License

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 03:21pm EDT

The University of Chicago is committed to supporting the rapid development of new technologies and life-saving therapeutics in the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A non-exclusive, royalty-free license will be made available, as applicable, along with the licensees’ commitment to rapidly support the development and distribution of innovations to prevent, diagnose, treat, and contain COVID-19 during the pandemic. This time-limited license is offered for any COVID-19-related inventions where legally possible.

The University of Chicago has joined other universities in signing AUTM’s COVID-19 Licensing Guidelines, which are in line with the association’s support for humanitarian licensing.

“At the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, we help University of Chicago researchers bridge the gap between idea and impact – bringing innovations from the lab out into the world for the benefit of society,” said Bill Payne, executive director of Polsky Science and Technology.

“Today, this is needed more than ever amid the race to quickly and effectively develop and deploy new technologies and therapeutics to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Payne. “We look forward to your partnership during this unprecedented time.”

For more information, contact polskylicensing@uchicago.edu.

About the Polsky Center

The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Chicago brings the power of ideas in the laboratory, classroom and community to the world by providing resources to commercialize discoveries, partner with companies, and attract venture capital. The Polsky Center helps foster a culture of innovation that extends across the University, city and region, including UChicago’s nationally-recognized accelerator program, the Edward L. Kaplan, ’71, New Venture Challenge. The mission of the Polsky Center is to bridge the gap between knowledge and practice, idea and action, and research and impact.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:18pPERCEPTRON INC/MI : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pRAMBUS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pDOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pSTAR GROUP, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pADURO BIOTECH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pSTARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pTEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pNEXTDECADE CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pVISTRA ENERGY CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:18pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3PEUGEOT : European stocks kick off May on dour note, ThyssenKrupp leads losses
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Armed with Roche antibody test, Germany faces immunity passport dilemma
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Investigational Antiviral Remdesivir Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group