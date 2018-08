UCrest Bhd : Notice of Person Ceasing (Section 139 of CA 2016) - ALAKA HOLDINGS LTD (FORMERLY KNOWN AS MILETUS HOLDING LTD)

Notice of Person Ceasing (Section 139 of CA 2016) Date: 27 August 2018



Particulars of Substantial Securities Holder Name ALAKA HOLDINGS LTD (FORMERLY KNOWN AS MILETUS HOLDING LTD) Address Vanterpool Plaza,

2nd Floor, Wickhams Cay 1,

Road Town, Tortola

Virgin Islands, British. Company No. 1512626 Nationality/Country of incorporation Virgin Islands, British Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares Date of cessation 23 Aug 2018 Name & address of registered holder HSBC NOMINEES (ASING) SDN BHD, EXEMPT AN FOR CREDIT SUISSE, HSBC BANK MALAYSIA BERHAD, NO. 2, LEBOH AMPANG, 50100 KUALA LUMPUR