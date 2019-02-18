UDS Service Dogs Receives Accreditation by Assistance Dogs International

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- United Disabilities Services (UDS) Service Dogs, a non-profit organization committed to serving people with disabilities in Pennsylvania, announced that it has been accredited by the Assistance Dogs International (ADI).



"We have been putting the pieces in place to achieve this goal for the past few years," said Lori Breece, UDS Service Dogs Program Manager. "Becoming an accredited member of ADI is the next step in the growth of our program."



ADI is a worldwide coalition of non-profit programs that train and place Assistance Dogs. ADI has become the leading authority in the Assistance Dog industry. Their objectives are to establish and promote standards of excellence in all areas of assistance dog acquisition, training and partnership, facilitate communication and learning among member programs, and educate the public to the benefits of Assistance Dogs and ADI membership.



Assistance Dog organizations that pass ADI's accreditation process become ADI Accredited Member programs and are assessed every five years to ensure they meet the highest standards in the industry.



In 2018, UDS moved its corporate headquarters to a new location allowing for substantial growth in their Service Dogs program. UDS Service Dogs specializes in dogs to assist individuals including veterans with mobility disabilities. They are trained to provide services such as opening and closing doors, turning on/off lights, helping to remove jackets and socks, retrieving and delivering items, pushing elevator buttons, as well as providing affection and companionship.



This life-changing program also trains dogs to assist individuals with Autism. These dogs help with pressure, interrupting behavior, and alerting or finding an adult. The UDS Service Dogs program is growing and looking for new clients to match with one of their specially trained dogs.



UDS Service Dogs has also had success with the launch of placing dogs in educational facilities. Within the past year, fifteen dogs have been placed in Central Pennsylvania. Facility dogs help engage students during school helping them remain focused on their work leading to a viable learning environment. A Facility dog elicits positive feelings and helps calm fears and anxieties. An increase in student body morale has also been experienced when a Facility dog is placed in schools.



For more information, please contact Lori Breece, Service Dogs Program Manager at lorib@udservices.org.



About United Disabilities Services (UDS):



United Disabilities Services (UDS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Lancaster, Pa., committed to helping seniors, veterans and people with disabilities, lead more independent and fulfilling lives. UDS has developed a wide variety of services and programs that improve quality of life and expand boundaries - including Care Management, Accessible Home Modifications, Service Dogs, Custom Wheelchair Seating and more.



Today, over 350 caring, dedicated employees proudly serve people with disabilities in 40 counties throughout Pennsylvania and beyond. Last year alone, UDS provided services to more than 5,000 clients, enabling them to live more happily, more independently, and in control of the decisions that affect their lives. For more information, visit https://www.udservices.org/.



News Source: United Disabilities Services

Related link: https://www.udservices.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/uds-service-dogs-receives-accreditation-by-assistance-dogs-international/