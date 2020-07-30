Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UDT Announces Thermal Protect Powered by HAVRION, a Public Safety Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UDT, a technology solutions company that evaluates, architects, secures and manages information technology, today announced Thermal Protect Powered by HAVRION, a solution offering a versatile, in-depth, and non-intrusive way to enhance safety and promote wellness in public spaces.

“Our clients face changing requirements when it comes to safety. UDT provides our clients the ability to support safer schools, safer work environments, and safer public spaces. The addition of Thermal Protect Powered by HAVRION continues to enhance the goal of providing safer environments for our clients and therefore their clients.” said UDT CEO, Henry Fleches. “Thermal Protect will equip organizations with the necessary guidance and technology to accommodate and adjust their existing processes and policies for public safety.”

Thermal Protect Powered by HAVRION provides a thermal sensor solution with an optional “SMART KIOSK” solution which enables clients to maintain a safe work environment by monitoring a critical COVID-19 symptom confidentially. The display collects the temperature of everyone who enters the facilities, taking the awkward questions and concerns out of the equation.

“At HAVRION, we strive to integrate cutting edge technologies to preserve life and be better prepared for emergency situations,” said Daniel Rodriguez, HAVRION CTO. “In response to the increasing guidelines caused by COVID-19, we hope this solution will allow organizations to continue operating while protecting their employees and visitors. We want to help companies transition into the ‘new normal’ seamlessly and effectively.”

UDT was founded by Fleches, and President Gerard Amaro, 25 years ago in South Florida where they continue to expand their business within the areas of managed security and digital transformation services.

About UDT:

UDT is a technology enabler that helps clients in major industries evaluate, architect, secure, and manage technology on the go, in the rack and in the cloud. UDT provides customized services, including mobility, cloud, collaboration, loT, data, security, and ITaaS solutions and technical, professional and managed services.

Accomplish more with UDT: www.udtonline.com

Contact information:
prinquiries@udtonline.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:23pARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:22pINFINITY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:22pGDI INTEGRATED FACILITY SERVICES : Completes Redemption of 5.00% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures
AQ
05:21pVOLKSWAGEN : VW asks U.S. appeals court to reconsider ruling on diesel emissions updates
RE
05:21pCABOT OIL & GAS : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentations
PU
05:21pREALPAGE : IR Fact Sheet Q2 2020
PU
05:21pREALPAGE : IR Presentation Q2 2020
PU
05:21pEXACT SCIENCES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:21pCI FINANCIAL : powers OCM Capital Partners' acquisition of registered investment advisor Thousand Oaks Financial
PR
05:20pCI FINANCIAL : powers OCM Capital Partners' acquisition of registered investment advisor Thousand Oaks Financial
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
3APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
4DANONE : Danone hit by lockdown squeeze on bottled water sales
5GOCO GROUP PLC : GOCO : Interim results for the financial period ended 30 June 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group