UDT Announces Voycy Powered by UDT, a Distance Learning and Call Center Solution

07/27/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voycy Powered by UDT Help Desk for Distance Learning merges UDT’s tenured experience and understanding of K-12 and Higher Education together with their technical aptitude and ability to resolve end user issues efficiently and effectively.  As a result, their end user support solution allows educators to focus on delivering uninterrupted and focused learning.

“We look forward to utilizing the remote learning technical support capabilities of Voycy Powered by UDT to elevate our education sector customers,” said UDT Director of Managed Solutions, George Fernandez. “Our team is ready to provide complete IT Support for students, parents, teachers and administrators.”

Voycy Powered by UDT Call Center Services provides an organization the ability to answer calls in multiple languages.  The agents have undergone security/background screenings in compliance with network security requirements. Voycy’s call center is based in the U.S. and fully staffed with Florida residents. This solution also includes recurring meetings with operations staff to discuss status of the project, operational results, customer complaints and resolution results, quality program results, call volume forecasting and action items including operational reports and performance metrics.

“Due to COVID-19, call centers are being asked to accommodate increasing workloads that they aren’t equipped for,” said UDT CXO/EVP, Jesus Pena. “Voycy Powered by UDT will help these call centers improve customer service and overall performance with a well-rounded plan to fulfill their unique needs.”

UDT was founded by CEO, Henry Fleches, and President, Gerard Amaro, 25 years ago in South Florida where they continue to expand their business within the areas of managed security and digital transformation services.

About UDT:

UDT is a technology enabler that helps clients in major industries evaluate, architect, secure, and manage technology on the go, in the rack and in the cloud. UDT provides customized services, including mobility, cloud, collaboration, loT, data, security, and ITaaS solutions and technical, professional and managed services.

Accomplish more with UDT: www.udtonline.com

Contact information:
prinquiries@udtonline.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
