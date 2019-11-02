Log in
UEM Berhad : Edgenta Spreads Goodwill to Sekolah Kebangsaan Tan Sri P. Ramlee

11/02/2019
UEM Edgenta Contributes Refurbishment and Upgrading Works to Benefit 300 Students

Full Release: George Town, 2 November 2019 - One of George Town's oldest primary schools, Sekolah Kebangsaan Tan Sri P. Ramlee ('SKTSPR') underwent a facelift with support from UEM Edgenta Berhad ('UEM Edgenta' or the 'Company'), the leading Asset Management and Infrastructure Solutions company in the region, as part of the Company's Corporate Responsibility (CR) programme.

The refurbishment works include the upgrading of the school's waiting area which can now also be used for outdoor activities, replacement of blackboards in all classrooms to whiteboards and the painting of a mural on the exterior of the school, where the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee received his early education at the 132-year old school.

A 'gotong-royong' activity involving volunteers from UEM Edgenta, parents and teachers of SKTSPR was also organised as part of the programme. Volunteers repainted several classroom walls, as well as the hopscotch court and planted trees to enhance the landscaping and school facilities for the students.

According to Dato' Azmir Merican, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UEM Edgenta, 'UEM Edgenta is humbled to continue contributing and helping the communities where we operate in. The impact of our CR initiative this year is not just limited to this refurbishment drive; we have also funded the Robotics Team from Pusat Genius@Pintar Negara, UKM who will be representing Malaysia at the World Robot Olympiad 2019 in Gyor, Hungary as part of our commitment to inspire and promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). We have been actively implementing several CR programmes to aid those in need including providing educational assistance and Back-to-School programmes'.

Sariman Mohd Esaha, Chairman of SKTSPR Parent Teacher Association (PIBG) said, 'The launch of our refurbished building for our children would not have been possible without the support of UEM Edgenta. We are proud to be working in partnership with them, ensuring that SKTSPR's students have the best possible opportunities to succeed and achieve.'

Part of the CR programme at SKTSPR also include providing materials such as books and board games for the Resource Centre, assisting the special needs' students in the form of learning aids, as well as Back-to-School contributions to 20 Asnaf and underprivileged students.

Also present at the event were YB Teh Lai Heng, ADUN Komtar, Hng Siah Hooi, Chairman of JKK Kg Jawa, Dato' Abdul Rashid Ismail, Vice President of Persatuan Melayu Pulau Pinang (PEMENANG) and the school's Headmistress Jamaiah Mahli.

UEM Edgenta Bhd published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 02:37:01 UTC
