UEM Berhad : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING UEM EDGENTA BERHAD ("UEM EDGENTA" OR "THE COMPANY") - EXTENSION OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ("MOU") ENTERED INTO BETWEEN JABATAN KERJA RAYA SARAWAK AND OPUS INTERNATIONAL (M) BERHAD, AN INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, FOR THE SETTING UP OF CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE FOR PAVEMENT RESEARCH

We refer to the Company's announcements dated 28 November 2019 and 26 February 2020 in relation to the MOU entered into between Jabatan Kerja Raya Sarawak ("JKR Sarawak") and Opus International (M) Berhad ("OIMB"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Announcements").

Unless otherwise defined, the definitions set out in the Announcements shall apply herein.

UEM Edgenta wishes to inform that OIMB and JKR Sarawak have mutually agreed to extend the duration of the MOU by another six (6) months up to 27 November 2020, during which a definitive collaboration agreement shall be entered into.

A copy of the letter of confirmation of extension dated 20 May 2020 from JKR Sarawak is available for inspection during normal office hours at the registered office of UEM Edgenta at Level 17, Menara UEM, Tower 1, Avenue 7, The Horizon, Bangsar South City, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, from Mondays to Fridays (except public holidays) for a period of three (3) months from the date of this announcement.

This announcement is dated 21 May 2020.

Announcement