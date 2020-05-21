Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UEM Berhad : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING UEM EDGENTA BERHAD ("UEM EDGENTA" OR "THE COMPANY") - EXTENSION OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ("MOU") ENTERED INTO BETWEEN JABATAN KERJA RAYA SARAWAK AND OPUS INTERNATIONAL (M) BERHAD, AN INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, FOR THE SETTING UP OF CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE FOR PAVEMENT RESEARCH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 08:15am EDT

We refer to the Company's announcements dated 28 November 2019 and 26 February 2020 in relation to the MOU entered into between Jabatan Kerja Raya Sarawak ("JKR Sarawak") and Opus International (M) Berhad ("OIMB"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Announcements").

Unless otherwise defined, the definitions set out in the Announcements shall apply herein.

UEM Edgenta wishes to inform that OIMB and JKR Sarawak have mutually agreed to extend the duration of the MOU by another six (6) months up to 27 November 2020, during which a definitive collaboration agreement shall be entered into.

A copy of the letter of confirmation of extension dated 20 May 2020 from JKR Sarawak is available for inspection during normal office hours at the registered office of UEM Edgenta at Level 17, Menara UEM, Tower 1, Avenue 7, The Horizon, Bangsar South City, No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, from Mondays to Fridays (except public holidays) for a period of three (3) months from the date of this announcement.

This announcement is dated 21 May 2020.

Announcement

Disclaimer

UEM Edgenta Bhd published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 12:14:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:37aJeffrey Flug Joins Strax Networks Inc. to Serve on Board of Directors
PR
08:36aRAND CAPITAL CONFIRMS 1-FOR-9 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT EFFECTIVE AT 5 : 00 p.m. ET Today
BU
08:36aKBP Biosciences' KBP-5074 Appears Well Tolerated in a single dose PK Study in severe Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients with and without hemodialysis
GL
08:36aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Simplifile Adds E-recording in 55 Eastern and Southern U.S. Jurisdictions
BU
08:35aTERNA ENERGY : Purchase of TERNA ENERGY's Shares
PU
08:35aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Investor pack
PU
08:35aDPR yet to issue guidelines on marginal field bid rounds
PU
08:35aScotland's Farmers Cracking on with the Crops
PU
08:35aCORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES : Reports $11.8m improvement in net income on 11.4% lower sales for the first quarter 2020
PU
08:35aSTARBUCKS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
4SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
5INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Premier Inn owner Whitbread's $1.2 billion cash call knocks shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group